Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale 2019: Get OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro at upto Rs 4,000 off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale 2019 is now live. Among various offers on smartphones and consumer electronics, the sale is also hosting a mouth-watering discount on the OnePlus 7 series.

Starting at Rs 29,999, you can now grab a OnePlus 7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on Amazon India. This offers comes just in time as the company unveiled OnePlus 7T along with OnePlus TV last month in India.

The maxed-out version of the OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is also on discount and now retails for Rs 34,999.

OnePlus 7 is one of the best value-for-money premium smartphones for 2019 and this offer by Amazon only makes the deal sweeter.

The phone flaunts a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with a small waterdrop notch cutout. It is one of the best screens on a smartphone to consume content on, be it movies, TV shows or even games.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, the phone ensures steadfast performance supported by latest Android 9 Pie-based Oxygen OS. It is scheduled to receive an update to Android 10 in the next few weeks.

OnePlus 7 features a dual-camera setup which consists of a primary 48MP sensor and a secondary 5MP depth camera. The primary camera takes some good-looking Instagram worthy pictures and there's a 16MP selfie camera as well.

It comes with a 3,700mAh battery which can easily provide a full-day battery life and you can charge it using the fast charging adapter for speedy recharges.

Overall, OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999 is a steal deal according to us and if you're looking to purchase a new smartphone, you shouldn't miss out on this great value for money deal.

In addition, Amazon is offering upto Rs 13,000 off on exchange for a new OnePlus 7 along with 10% off for SBI debit/credit cards. Buyers will also get a 1-year free screen replacement offer.

Upto 10% off on OnePlus 7 Pro: starts at Rs 44,999 now

OnePlus 7 Pro is also on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and now starts at Rs 44,999. This is the Mirror Grey color variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The 8GB RAM variant now retails at Rs 48,999 down from Rs 52,999 and comes in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond color options. OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now priced at Rs 53,999 during the sale.