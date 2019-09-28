Amazon Great Indian sale 2019: iPhone XR at just 39,999 is a deal too good to say no to

Amazon Great Indian sale just kicked off, and this iPhone XR deal is a solid deal to grab eyeball. Completely exclusive to Amazon Prime users right now, this is one of the best iPhone XR deals in the market.

Offering the 64GB variant of the phone at just 39,999, with additional bank offers and cashback deals, the iPhone XR is a deal you should grab before it's gone.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB was launched at a whopping price of 74K; the phone received a permanent price cut bringing it down to 60K. It again received a price cut bringing the 64GB variant as low as 50K. We're not sure if it's a permanent price cut or time-limited, but at 39,999 it's an excellent value for money phone.

The iPhone XR offers the best value of all the iPhones launched in 2018. Not because of the strength of the spec – the iPhone XS is slightly ahead in a lot of areas – but what you're 'saving' from this deal far outweighs what you're losing. More color options, excellent battery life, superb performance at such low price.

Read our iPhone XR Review.

Additional offers