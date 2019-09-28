The Black Shark 2 gaming phone is Rs 10,000 off for Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts on September 29, where a lot of smartphones will be receiving temporary price cuts, such as the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, which will be discounted by Rs 10,000.

The Black Shark 2 comes in two variants— a Frozen Silver with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM which was originally priced at Rs 49,999, and a Shadow Black variant with 1228GB of storage and 6GB of RAM which was originally priced at Rs 39,999. For the Flipkart Big Billion Days, both these variants will receive a Rs 10,000 discount, effectively bringing their price down to Rs 39,999 and RS 29,999.

Furthermore, the Black Shark Rookie gamepad can be purchased for a token amount of Rs 2 to all existing and future Black Shark 2 owners. There is a further 10% instant discount if the payment is done via ICICI credit cards or Axis Bank debit or credit cards.

Black Shark 2 specifications

Being a gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6 or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. To ensure that the phone runs at its peak performance continuously, there’s a multilayer liquid cooling system that is supposed to keep temperatures down by 14℃.

On the front, we get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 240Hz touch input sensing rate and HDR capabilities. Adding to the immersion, the display is flanked by two front-firing stereo speaker. Flipping the phone around, there’s a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. The front camera is a 20MP shooter.

The battery is rated at 4,000 mAh with support for 27W fast charging. Other hardware specifications include a specially-designed antenna system for better connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a powerful haptic motor.

