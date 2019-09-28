Sony WH-1000XM3 at Rs 20,490 is one of the best headphone deals on Amazon Great India sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has just commenced, bringing price drops to a lot of tech products. Here’s one for the audiophiles— the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 Active Noise Cancellation Headphones are currently discounted by Rs 6,000.

Initially listed for Rs 25,990, you can currently grab a pair of the WH-1000XM3s for a cool Rs 20,490, a price drop of 32%. Both the Black and Silver color options are now available.

There’s a lot to like about the XM3s, such as the outstanding noise cancellation, the sound quality along with support for aptX HD and better bass performance, and classic design. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also on board.

Check out our Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones review for more details.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 offers a battery life of over 30 hours on a single charge, and can also be Quick Charged. These even hold a spot in our Best noise-cancellation headphones compilation.