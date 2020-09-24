All-new Amazon Echo speakers sport unusual spherical design

Amazon has launched a number of new Echo speakers, with unusual spherical designs that set them apart from most smart speakers you can buy in 2020.

The new smart speakers include the All-new Echo, All-new Echo Dot, All-new Echo Dot with Clock, and All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition – all of which look more like mini basketballs than Alexa speakers.

The new Echo is wrapped in a fabric grille like its predecessors, and features an Alexa light ring around its base.

According to Amazon, it can automatically adapt to the acoustics of your room, and has a soundstage inspired by the Echo Studio. At $99.99, its the same price as the previous Echo was when it launched in 2019 – if that's the same for other territories, you can expect the new Echo to cost £89.99 / AU$149.

Amazon's Echo speakers come with the brand's voice assistant Alexa built-in – and the new Echo should be better at responding to your queries thanks to a AZ1 Neural edge processor that Amazon says provides "2x faster voice processing".

The new speaker will also work with Zigbee-compatible smart home devices, and supports Amazon Sidewalk Bridget technology.

Amazon also announced two new versions of the Echo Dot: the All-new Echo Dot and All-new Echo Dot with Clock. The regular Echo Dot will set you back $49.99, while the Dot with Clock comes in at $59.99.

Again, these are the same prices we saw for the previous generation of these mini smart speakers, so you an expect those costs to translate to £49.99 / AU$79 and £59.99 / AU$99, respectively (though that's still to be confirmed by Amazon).

These smaller speakers share the spherical design of the All-new Echo, while the Echo Dot with Clock features a timepiece, which can be tapped to snooze.

Last, but not least, we have the All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition.



This is a developing story, keep checking back as we update this story with new details.