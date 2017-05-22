All 38 major Google IO announcements ranked

Did you miss Google IO 2017? Even though there weren't any high-impact product reveals at Google's annual conference, there were still plenty of interesting announcements.

A lot of these concerned incremental updates to Android, Google Home, Google Assistant, Android TV and Daydream VR.

Oh, and Google wants to help you get a job. There was also that. Here are the 38 major stories (in order of importance) out of Google IO in case you missed it.