AirPods Studio launch seems imminent as Apple Store headphone stock is removed

The rumored Apple AirPods Studio, said to be Apple's first over-ear headphones, have taken another step towards an official unveiling, as Apple retail stores appear to be preparing for the arrival of new audio gear.

According to Bloomberg, both Apple's online store and its physical retail presence has begun removing speakers and headphones from third party sellers. Walk into your local Apple Store and you'll be unlikely to find products from the likes of Logitech, Sonos or Bose – all usually staples in the stores' audio aisles.

Look online, and you'll find that aside from Apple's own array of AirPods, AirPods Pro, HomePod speakers, and Beats headphones, the only other audio item on sale is a conference speaker from Pioneer – not the usual consumer gear the company usually stocks from third party brands.

When will we see the AirPods Studio?

If we look at past Apple launches, a pattern is beginning to emerge. Take the launch of the first Apple Watch, for instance – its arrival into stores was paired with the removal of third-party fitness trackers from shelves, like the Fitbit.

It seems then that earlier rumors of an October launch, set to coincide with the expected arrival of the iPhone 12, remain on track.

From spatial sound to AR spectacles integration and a premium, metallic design, the AirPods Studio's potential spec sheet certainly makes them headphones to watch out for.

Via Bloomberg