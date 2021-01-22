5 offerings on Indian OTT platforms for this weekend viewing

Admittedly, the big releases, especially movies, are a bit slow on on the OTT platforms. But with theaters opening up across the country, it was bound to happen. Our weekly recommendation for things to watch on Indian OTT platforms is dominated by web series.

As ever, we have tried to include as many languages as possible. So we have a Tamil web series (Kuruthi Kalam), Telugu movie (Super Over), English film (The White Tiger), Hindi web series (Zidd), and a Hindi movie (Jamun).

As a palette it is varied and interesting, even if we ourselves say so.

Zidd

Director: Vishal Mangalorkar

Cast: Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh.

Synopsis: Based on a true story, this web series is about an inspiring tale of a soldier with the never-say-die spirit. It is based on the real life incidents from the life of Kargil hero. Kargil is, of course, the place in the Himalayas where the Indian army gave a fitting reply to the intruding Pakistan troops.

Zidd follows the journey of Major Deependra Singh Senger and his tryst with the elite section of army called Special forces. The story is packed with high octane action and drama. Zidd is about a man’s passion, commitment and duty towards his country. Just the kind of series to lead to India's Republic Day that falls on January 26. It is directed by ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Zee5

Release date: January 22, 2021.

The White Tiger

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao

Synopsis: The White Tiger, is of course, the best-selling novel by Aravind Adiga that won the Man Booker Prize in 2008. It revolves around an ambitious driver of a rich couple --- played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao who both are the executive producers of the film, --- who has to use his wits and wiles to escape from a life filled with poverty and hardship. Unfortunate circumstances bring out the worst in him as he has to fend for himself. It eventually becomes an entrepreneur. There is plenty of dark humour in the story. It is also about the old verity that you have to join the system to tame the system.

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 22, 2021.

Super Over

Director: Praveen Varma

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Chandini Chowdary and Ajay

Synopsis: Super Over, as the name suggests, is about riveting and pulsating thrills. Just like in cricket, it is about an unfolding mystery. This movie is a thriller with cricket as backdrop. To be precise, cricket betting.

Debutant Praveen Varma has written and directed. Unfortunately he passed away in a road accident before the film could release. In that sense, it is bitter sweet moment for the entire team. The film a crisply narrated 83-minute film that cuts down on frills and fancies.

Well-known filmmaker Sudheer Varma is presenting it. Sunny MR has composed the music. This is the second release of actress Chandini Chowdary on Aha Video after the successful film Color Photo.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha

Release date: January 22, 2021.

Kuruthi Kalam

Directors: Danush and Rajapandi

Cast: Santosh Prathap, Ashok Kumar, Soundara Raja, Sanam Shetty, Marimuthu, Vincent Ashokan

Synopsis: This Tamil series is set in Tamil and is about the bloody gang rivalry. It is about how an honest youngster irrevocably slips into its cold web and is unable to get out. What makes the whole thing interesting is the fact that the youngster had dreams of becoming a cop.

His hopes shattered, and he is now in the grip of violence. As he grows as an underworld figure, his enemies also loom large. To add a twist to the proceedings, his childhood buddy is the cop on his trail. It is a kind of series the likes of which have been limited in Tamil.

Language: Tamil

Platform: MX Player

Release date: January 22, 2021.

Jamun

Director: Gaurav Mehra

Cast: Raghubir Yadav, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sunny Hinduja, Saurabh Goyal, Krishna Bisht

Synopsis: In India, match-making for matrimony is a bizarre game. Physical issues are a huge problem. Especially women with physical frailties find themselves at huge disadvantage in 'marriage market'. Jamun is one such tale.

It's the story of a father’s dream of finding the right match for his squint-eyed daughter. The story slips into bittersweet moments as the father is also hit by Parkinson’s disease.

The film eventually focuses on how the family learns to look beyond marriage as the only aim in life for Indian girls, and how a good-hearted man accepts her as she is – squint and all.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Eros Now

Release date: January 21, 2021.

Happy weekend of films and shows. Enjoy your leisure!