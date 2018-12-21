Where to watch The Santa Clause: stream online from anywhere this Christmas

The Santa Clause has become a modern Christmas classic and is bound to help bring in that Christmas feeling this year. Tim Allen stars as an unlikely Santa who must fill in for the big red man himself. As you'd imagine lots of laughs and festive fun ensue.

The Santa Clause - fact file Year: 1994

Run time: 97 mins

Director: John Pasquin

Stars: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

This was Tim Allen's big jump from TV sitcoms to the silver screen and he was a huge hit. Plenty of sequels have spawned off the back of this film, but this is the original, which can be hard to get hold of at Christmas time, as everyone wants the right to air it.

Thankfully you no longer have to wait for a TV channel to broadcast the movie. You can check it out whenever suits you, advert free. That includes the freedom to watch the festive fun from wherever you are in the world and on any gadget you like. So get close to the nearest Christmas tree, open fire or supply of eggnog and enjoy.

So where can you watch a Santa Clause stream? Below we've rounded up the services that are showing the film in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Nobody showing the film where you are? Well we've got a trick to help you there, too.

Read more: Hola VPN Plus

See also: How to watch and live stream the best sport and TV online from absolutely anywhere

Can I watch The Santa Clause on Netflix?

No luck this Christmas season Santa movie fans with a Netflix subscription. Nowhere in the world seems to have rights to the stream Santa Clause. Sorry.

Can I watch The Santa Clause on Amazon Prime Video?

It doesn't look like it, sorry. But that's not to say you can't watch the movie. There are lots of other options listed below and organised by your region - keep reading to discover how to stream.

Where to stream The Santa Clause in the US

You might not be able to get The Santa Clause on major streaming sites like Netflix of Amazon Prime Video but don't fret. Freeform will let some subscribers enjoy the movie – check that out here. Also we've found plenty of other options that let you pay to watch the movie whenever and wherever you want:

PlayStation - $2.99

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Vudu - $3.99

Where to stream The Santa Clause in the UK

If you're a Sky or NOW TV subscriber then you're in luck as The Santa Clause is being shown by Sky this Christmas. The movie is also appearing on Disney Life this year, so if you're a subscriber you get it as part of your package - it costs £4.99 per month but you can also get a FREE 7-day trial. For everyone else, there are lots of options to view it right away in the UK:

Sky Cinema (subscribers only, or £3.49)

Now TV - £11.99 for one month

PlayStation - £2.49 (rent)

Microsoft - £2.49 (rent)

Chili TV - £6.99 (buy)

Rakuten TV - £6.99 (buy)

Amazon - £6.99 (buy)

YouTube - £6.99 (buy)

Apple TV - £7.99 (buy)

Google Play - £6.99 (buy)

Sky Store - £7.99 £6.99 (buy)

Where to stream The Santa Clause in Canada

Canada is not offering The Santa Clause via a subscription stream this year. But if you're looking at a one-off payment, you can pick from these options:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.49

YouTube - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Where to stream The Santa Clause in Australia

No Netflix this year Australians, sorry. But you can view it on Foxtel Now, if you have a subscription. Other than that, these are the places that will rent it to you:

Apple TV - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Microsoft - $3.99

How to stream The Santa Clause from anywhere in the world

Nobody showing The Santa Clause in your country? What on Earth are they thinking!? There may be a way around the lack of Tim Allen, but it's a tad complicated.

You'll need to grab hold of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. That let's you change your IP address so that you end up looking like you're in another country. From there you can potentially log on to a Santa Clause stream being shown on a service in another territory - although you may need a debit card number localised there, too.

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Main image courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures