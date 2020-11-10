How to watch Apple's 'One More Thing' event: will new Macs and MacBooks be shown?

Apple is holding what's expected to be its last major product event on November 10, and we'll show you how to watch it live.

Apple's 'One More Thing' event, takes place today, November 10, at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6PM GMT / 4AM November 11 AEST, and it's looking likely that the company will show off a whole new line of MacBooks, including the much anticipated ARM-based 12-inch MacBook.

We could also see new iMacs and Mac PCs, plus the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2020), the follow-up to one of the best MacBooks ever.

Apple's move away from Intel processors to its own 'Apple Silicon' CPUs is particularly exciting. It could mean we get MacBooks that are thinner and lighter than ever, with longer battery lives – and could even be a bit cheaper as well.

Hopefully Apple will finally show off these devices today. If, like us, you can't wait to see what Apple has in store, then read on to find out how to watch the Apple 'One More Thing' event live.

How to watch the Apple 'One More Thing' event live

Apple will be hosting the One More Thing event livestream on its Apple Events website. If you visit there early, you can add the event to your calendar, and also get reminders to make sure you don't miss out.

It looks like Apple is also broadcasting the event livestream on its YouTube channel. We've embedded the video below, so you don't have to leave this page to watch.

What do we expect from Apple's 'One More Thing' event?

As we mentioned earlier, we expect to see new MacBooks and Macs running on its own 'Apple silicon', based on ARM architecture. Basically, this means rather than using Intel processors, like all modern Macs and MacBooks do, it'll use a chip designed by Apple itself.

This is potentially exciting for a number of reasons. By making the chip itself, like it does with its iPhones, Apple can tailor it so that it's optimized to run macOS (the operating system Macs use), as well as work better with the rest of the hardware in the Mac or MacBook.

This could lead to better performing devices that are more energy efficient – so MacBooks could get a real boost in battery life.

ARM-based chips are more often used in mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, though a growing number of laptops are now using them as well. These bring features we usually associate with smartphones, such as long battery lives (compared to regular laptops), instant-on boot times and always connected mobile internet to ARM-based laptops.

Hopefully, we'll see these new ARM-based Macs and MacBooks get similar benefits.

We've also been waiting to see more about AirTags, the long-rumored Tile-like accessories you clip on objects to track them using your Apple devices.

We've been waiting for these to appear for what feels like ages, and after missing out Apple's Apple Watch 6 event in September and the iPhone 12 event in October, this could be the final chance for Apple to launch them in 2020. Unless it has a 'One More One More Thing' event later on. Let's hope it doesn't come to that, however.