How to disable your webcam for extra security

If you're worried about the security risks of someone hacking into your webcam, then you're not alone - the head of the FBI shares your concerns. Apparently Director James Comey tapes over his webcam, just like Mark Zuckerberg .

Using a bit of tape is an approach that's old-school and rather effective, but it's not the only way to disable your webcam and minimize the risk of anyone snooping on your activities from afar.