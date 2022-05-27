Heat vs Celtics live stream: how to watch game 6 of the 2022 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

With the Eastern Conference Finals series now at 3-2 to Boston, the Celtics are one game away from the 2022 NBA Finals themselves. In their way lie an almost equally excellent team from Miami in the shape of the Heat who are pushing them all the way. Will it be Jayson Tatum or Jimmy Butler that comes out on top? Read on as we explain how to get a Heat vs Celtics live stream and watch game six of the 2022 NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.

The Celtics have lost all of their last four Conference Finals series, while the Heat have won each of their past five, going on to lift the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on three of those occasions. It was Miami who knocked out Ime Udoka's men at the same stage two years ago and the whole of Boston would just love to put that one behind them tonight.

If Boston is ever going to buck that trend, surely it's this season, now, with only won win needed to make the NBA Finals and the home crowd cheering them on? The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA for the past few months, and their epic seven-game victory over reigning champions Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo felt like confirmation of this team's greatness.

Their 3-point prowess could prove especially potent against the Heat, who allowed more attempts from deep than any other team this season. Will Erik Spoelstra change Miami's game to neutralize the Celtics' threat, or will the Heat risk getting burned? Read on for how to watch the Heat vs Celtics live stream series online and get an NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.

Heat vs Celtics: schedule TV channels and results

All times are given in ET

Celtics vs Heat Game 1: Tuesday May 17, 8.30pm, ESPN (Celtics 107 - Heat 118 )

) Celtics vs Heat Game 2: Thursday May 19, 8.30pm, ESPN ( Celtics 127 - Heat 102)

- Heat 102) Heat vs Celtics Game 3: Saturday May 21, 8.30pm, ABC/ESPN3 ( Heat 109 - Celtics 103)

- Celtics 103) Heat vs Celtics Game 4: Monday May 23, 8.30pm, ABC/ESPN3 (Heat 82 - Celtics 102 )

) Celtics vs Heat Game 5*: Wednesday May 25, 8.30pm, ESPN ( Celtics 93 - Heat 80)

- Heat 80) Heat vs Celtics Game 6*: Friday May 27, 8.30pm, ESPN

Celtics vs Heat Game 7*: Sunday May 29, 8.30pm, ESPN

Heat vs Celtics live stream 2022: how to watch NBA playoffs in the US without cable

How to watch the Heat vs Celtics from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Heat vs Celtics online from anywhere

How to watch Heat vs Celtics: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). It's likely that the network will be showing every game from the Celtics vs Heat series, but at the time of writing there's been no confirmation. Whichever games do end up getting featured, be warned that all of the action will be taking place very late at night. Every game from the Celtics vs Heat series is set to tip-off at 1.30am BST. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and will get you every single game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

More sport: how to get a Champions League live stream

How to watch Heat vs Celtics: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN, but the entirety of the Celtics vs Heat series is set to be shown on TSN. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Heat vs Celtics: live stream 2022 NBA Playoffs for FREE in Australia