Poco X2 'camera not working' issue gets acknowledged – here's how to fix it

The Poco X2 from early 2020 was the brand’s first budget smartphone in India, attracting lacs of customers. Considered as one of the best phones in its segment at that time, users have recently started complaining about failing cameras on their devices. The company has now acknowledged the issue and provided solutions.

Poco India took to Twitter to acknowledge the Poco X2’s ‘camera not working’ error but maintained that less than 0.2% of the users had reported facing the issue. A software, as well as a hardware solution, was offered, so owners could try to fix the phone themselves without having to visit a service centre. For most users, the former should suffice.

How to fix ‘Camera not working’ on Poco X2

Dear POCO users, A few of you have approached us with a 'camera not working' issue on the POCO X2. We have detailed out the steps that need to be followed to fix it. Please go through the letter to know more. pic.twitter.com/Najbl8Pq1nJune 15, 2021 See more

On your Poco X2, go to Settings > Apps > Manage apps > Camera > Storage > Clear data > Clear all data > OK > Reboot device.

Poco says that it is a software bug for most users, and resetting the app should do the trick. To do so, go to Apps under settings, and clear all the data of the Camera app. Once deleted, restart your Poco X2, and the application should be back to a functioning state.

If the issue does not get resolved, then it might be a hardware-level problem. To report that, use the Services & Feedback app on your device to upload device usage logs under the camera section. This will send a detailed summary of your phone to the company to check. Keep the feedback ID stored once reported, as that will help them understand the exact problem.

Post that, users will have to visit a Xiaomi service centre, where the executives will already know how to fix the Poco X2’s camera. To avoid crowding, it is advised to book a prior appointment from the website .

Poco India also mentioned that some users were deliberately bricking the cameras on their smartphone in hopes of a free replacement. Such owners could be “liable to action”.