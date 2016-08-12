How to easily clear up hard drive space with TreeSize

Storage has never been cheaper, but instead of splashing out on an extra hard drive when you need more room, you could just find out what's hogging space on your computer.

TreeSize Free is a fantastic tool for finding out what's really going on with files on your PC. TreeSize Free can be started from the context menu of a folder or drive, and it shows you the size of that folder and its subfolders.

Folders taking up lots of space can be identified at a glance, thanks to a subtle gradient bar. Scan results can be drilled down to file level, and filters can be applied for certain file types.

It's easy to switch between levels and views for size, allocated space, file count, compression rate, sorting and more. You'll soon know exactly what's taking up space on your PC, including anything that's using more than its fair share.