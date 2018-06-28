Samsung Days sale on Amazon: Best deals on smartphones

E-commerce platform Amazon is back again with its Samsung Days sale, offering discounts, cashback and exchange offers on various Samsung devices including smartphones, smartwatches, memory cards and SSDs.

The Samsung Days sale has begun today and will end on June 30. The main highlight of the Samsung Days sale is the Galaxy Note 8 and the recently announced Galaxy J8. Many Samsung devices have received a discount and selected devices are available with cashback offers for ICICI bank and CITI bank debit card and credit card users.

Samsung Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 @ Rs. 54,900 on Amazon Samsung's popular phablet, the Galaxy Note 8 is currently available for Rs. 54,900, down from its original price of Rs. 74,000. CITI Bank credit and debit card holders can get an additional cashback of Rs. 8,000 on the device, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 46,900. The Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch quad HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A8+ @ Rs. 27,990 on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy A8+ is currently available for Rs. 27,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 41,900. It is available with an additional cashback of Rs. 2,500 for CITI Bank debit and credit card users. It features a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa core Exynos 7885 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus @ Rs. 25,999 on Amazon The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is currently available for Rs. 25,990, down from its original price of Rs. 28,000. It is available with a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions using ICICI bank credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus features a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy J8 @ Rs. 18,990 on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy J8 went on sale on Amazon today and it is available for Rs. 18,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 19,990. The device is available with an additional Rs. 2,000 cashback for ICICI bank debit and credit card users. The Galaxy J8 features a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime @ Rs. 12,990 on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is a budget device and it currently available for Rs. 12,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 14,990. It is available with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,499. The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime features a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by an octa core Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 @ Rs. 12,990 on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is currently available for Rs. 12,990 , down from its original price of Rs. 14,990. It is available with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,499. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 features a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by an octa core 7870 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.