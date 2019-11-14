The cheapest noise canceling headphone deals for Black Friday 2019

Yes folks, the discounts are here and that means it's a fantastic opportunity to get the best price on a range of cheap noise canceling headphones deals. Take a look below and we'll tell you a bit about what these headphones are if you're a little unsure and then show you some of the best noise canceling headphones that don't cost the earth along with some extra detail on each individual model so you can make an informed decision before we show you the latest sale prices.

All of the cheap noise canceling headphones on this list feature Active Noise Cancelation / Reduction (ANC/ANR for short) analyses the sound around you and creates a sound wave to neutralise it. The result: background noise vanishes. That means better audio for you, and no need to turn the volume up to potentially damaging levels.

It’s possible to spend an enormous amount of money on headphones – for example at the time of writing a set of Nuraphone noise canceling headphones is $399 / £349 and Bose Quietcomfort 35 Series II are $349 / £289 – but you can get very good cheap noise canceling headphones for well under $250/£200 and we're going to point you towards the best options for the best prices.

Every set of headphones we’ve picked does a great job of active noise cancelation, and some are designed for specific activities such as sports.

Anker Soundcore Life 2 cheap noise canceling headphones

Budget headphones with enough to shout about

Weight: 268g | Cable length: 3.94ft | Battery life: 30-32 hours | Wireless range: 33ft | Frequency response: 10Hz - 22,000 Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Impedance: 16 ohm | NFC: No

More comfortable than many higher priced headphones

Cheap price point

Strong noise cancellation for the price

Audio isn't as technically strong

The budget Anker SoundCore Life 2 wireless headphones offer noise cancellation far beyond their price point. While the audio itself won't hold up against more representative headphones for audiophiles, it's of a quality that will impress most listeners. The SoundCore Life 2 headphones also feature a bass boosted audio mode and an impressive 30 hours of battery life. The foldable design and improved comfort over similar models at higher price tags make these perfect for traveling. If you're looking for a cheaper pair of noise canceling headphones, you won't find much better than these.

AKG N60NC noise canceling headphones

Excellent performance at low prices

Weight: 199.4g | Cable length: 3.94ft | Battery life: 15-30 hours | Wireless range: 45.9ft | Frequency response: 16Hz - 20,000 Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Sensitivity: 111dB SPL/V@1kHz | Impedance: 32 ohm | NFC: No

15-30 hours' battery life

Lossless audio support

Superb sound

These headphones are award-winners, with a coveted 5-star rating from the prestigious What Hi-Fi magazine. Now the price has fallen considerably they’re an even better buy. The noise cancelation is very good indeed, and like other AKG headphones there’s good, solid bass without overpowering the midrange and treble. They’re comfortable, too, which is an important consideration if you’re using them on your travels.

The battery is decent for cheap noise canceling headphones, with 15 hours of playback over Bluetooth. If you just want full noise cancellation, you’re good for a whopping 30 hours of peace and relative quiet before you need to find a charger. Note: available in wired or wireless versions.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC noise canceling headphones

A sturdy performance from a big brand in audio

Weight: 238g | Battery life: 19-25 hours | Wireless range: 32.8ft | Frequency response: 18 - 22,000 Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Sensitivity: 113dB | Impedance: 18 ohm | NFC: Yes

19-hour battery life

Typically sturdy

Not for huge heads

Like many headphones these Sennheisers are quite bass-heavy, which can be a bit much on boomier tracks, but they’re good on vocals and other mid-range tones if a bit lacking at the higher frequencies. As with many noise canceling headphones the sound is made to flatter recordings, and that means losing some accuracy.

The Sennheisers are comfortable for most users, although for those of us with larger heads they can feel a little tight after a while wearing them: they could do with a little extra padding under the headband. Battery life is 19 hours or 25 with noise canceling turned off. As far as cheap noise canceling headphones go, you're in safe hands with Sennheiser - the brand is tried and tested in a range of price categories.

Audio Technica ATH-ANC500BT cheap noise canceling headphones

Great audio quality for a budget set of headphones

Weight: 180g | Battery life: 20-42 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | Frequency response: 20 - 20,000 Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Sensitivity: 96dB | Impedance: 32 ohm | NFC: No

Comfortable and portable design

Clear audio

Cheap price

Others have better noise canceling

Announced and released in 2019, the Audio Technica ANC500BT model offers a super budget friendly set of cheap noise canceling headphones. You're getting crisp, clear sound and a potential 42 hours of battery life with a good attempt at noise cancellation thrown in. This is the cheapest you'll want to go before you dip below $100/£100 and Audio Technica have your back with a smooth, comfortable design and a foldable design perfect for traveling.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones

Fan favourite headphones still rule.

Weight: 254g | Cable length: 3.94ft | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 33ft | Frequency response: 4Hz - 40,000 Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Neodymium | Sensitivity: 104.5 dB / mW (1kHz) | Impedance: 47 ohm | NFC: Yes

Strong and dynamic noise cancellation

30 hour battery life with fast charging

Sony DSEE HX tech improves audio quality

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones were launched back in 2018, but they've put up a fight to maintain their position in the market. Excellent build quality and dynamic noise cancellation paired with a 30-hour battery life easily fends off the competition, and now that the noise canceling headphones are starting to come down in price there's never been a better time to pick up a set. While they're finding it difficult to compete with newer models in the looks department, buyers are enjoying an amazing set of specs for their money.

The noise cancellation processor built into the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones dynamically adjusts to your surroundings. The environmental sounds you need to hear - alarms or traffic for example - are fed through the system while extraneous noise is cut out of your listening experience exceedingly well.

Plus, the audio you do hear is crystal. Using a 40mm driver and a Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm, the WH-1000XM3 headphones retain an excellent bass quality when compared to the models of today. Even if you're not particularly invested in a high quality music collection, the DSEE HX technology packed in here will upscale your tunes straight from the source - a great feature on cheap noise canceling headphones.

We've even gone so far as to name the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones the best headphones of 2019!

Sony WF-SP700N wireless noise cancelling headpones

The best noise-calling headphones for the gym goer

Weight: 7.65g | Battery life: 3 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | Frequency response: 20 Hz–20,000 Hz | Drivers: 0.24-inch | NFC: No

Sweat resistant

Smaller than most ANC options

Active noise cancellation isn't the best

Short battery life

Most noise canceling headphones are big, for good reason: those ear cups help block out some ambient noise, reducing the amount of work the circuitry has to do. Sony’s tiny earbuds have no such assistance, and unfortunately it means the flaws in the noise canceling circuitry are apparent: their noise canceling capabilities are modest compared to their larger rivals.

The main attraction here is portability, as these are Sony headphones you can wear during a workout. Sound quality is okay rather than spectacular – the bass is a little overcooked for some listeners – but they’re sweat-resistant, look pretty funky and most importantly of all they’re comfortable to wear no matter how hard you’re hitting the gym. They're cheap noise canceling heaphones, and unless you're buying them solely for working out you do get what you pay for.

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 noise canceling headphones

The best for long-lasting battery charges

Weight: 289g | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: 330 feet | Frequency response: 20 - 20,000 Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Sensitivity: 93dB | Impedance: 32 ohm | NFC: Yes

24-hour battery life

Much lighter than older models

Great range with Class 1 Bluetooth devices

Bass heavy

The second generation of Plantronics’ BackBeat PRO drops the weight (from 340g to 290g) but retains the familiar Plantronics sound: it’s not one for audiophiles as it emphasises the bass and dulls the highest treble a little too much for some tastes, but it delivers a perfectly creditable experience with pretty good noise canceling too.

The big draw here isn’t the sound, though. It’s the battery life, with up to 24 hours of listening between charges and up to 180 hours on standby. That means it’s really good for frequent flyers and other seasoned travellers as it’ll last through multiple trips between charges. You'll also experience a great wireless range if your bluetooth device is strong enough - another win for cheap noise canceling headphones.

More noise-canceling headphone deals

