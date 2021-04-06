Poco X3 Pro goes on sale: price in India and offers

If you’re in the market for a great phone under Rs 20,000 in India with an emphasis on gaming, the Poco X3 Pro is now available on Flipkart.

Launched on March 30 , the Poco X3 Pro goes on sale for the first time today (April 6) at 12 pm. It is the company’s most premium offering with 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 20,999. Colour options include Golden Bronze, Steel Blue and Graphite Black.

ICICI Bank credit card EMI customers will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 instant cashback, bringing the Poco X3 Pro price in India down to Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It will be a flash sale, so be prepared before time to increase your chances of scoring one.

Poco X3 Pro specs and features

The Poco X3 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is supposed to be a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019. This makes it the only phone with a Snapdragon 8 series processor in this segment. Similarly, the Poco X3 Pro is the only phone under Rs 20,000 with UFS 3.1 storage, which should make all operations faster, along with LPDDR4X RAM.

On the front, the Poco X3 Pro has a 120Hz LCD screen that spans 6.67-inches and has a touch response rate of 240Hz. Along with Gorilla Glass 6 protection, there’s also a smart refresh rate to preserve battery life.

The Poco X3 Pro houses a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include dual stereo speakers, HDR10 display, an infrared blaster, Android 11, etc.

For photography, the Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the back. There’s a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie camera. Using the Spectra 380 ISP, it is capable of features such as portrait mode, dual video, clones, sky replacement, selective colour and more.