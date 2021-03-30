Gaming-centric Poco X3 Pro with Snapdragon 860 launched in India

The Poco X3 Pro has officially launched in India, just days after its global unveiling. It brings powerful gaming-oriented specifications at a competitive price of Rs 18,999.

Earlier in the year, Poco India’s Anuj Sharma confirmed that the company will be working on a new mid-range smartphone which will be the spiritual successor of the Poco F1 at a similar price point. While a separate Poco F3 also exists, it’s unclear if it will be widely available. Till then, the Poco X3 Pro is the company’s most premium offering in the country.

The Poco X3 is available in three configurations: the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model at Rs 20,999. Colour options include Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Golden Bronze. It will go on sale on Flipkart starting April 6. During the initial sale, you can get Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI debit and credit cards.

Poco X3 Pro specs and features

The key talking point of the Poco X3 Pro is its performance. It is the first device to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019, with up to 15% higher graphics rendering and performance. Though, it’s unclear how it is better than the Snapdragon 855 Plus. It is an octa-core platform built on the 7nm process with a peak frequency of 2.96GHz. It uses UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM to keep things speedy.

Other specifications are not too different from the Poco X3 from last September, with the Poco X3 Pro having a 6.67-inch LCD screen that has a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. This is a smart display that can vary the refresh rate as per the content to preserve battery life. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 for scratch-resistance.

For photography, the Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the back. There’s a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie camera. Using the Spectra 380 ISP, it is capable of features such as portrait mode, dual video, clones, sky replacement, selective colour and more.

The Poco X3 Pro houses a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include dual stereo speakers, HDR10 display, an infrared blaster, Android 11, etc.