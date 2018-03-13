Best deals on Canon and Nikon DSLRs in India for March 2018

DSLRs can be an exciting yet expensive hobby but the money you spend on the camera looks pale when factoring in the costs for interchangeable lenses, accessories and the professional output.

You need not worry about too much if you are just starting up though. Who knows?

you can end up scoring a great deal on DSLR cameras in India this summer, thanks to discounts online.

Read more: Nikon D3400 review

In this post, we take a look at some of the best deals on DSLRs in India for March 2018.

Buy Canon EOS 77D on Amazon @ Rs 81,490 Featuring a 24MP CMOS sensor with a Dual Pixel Autofocus, the Canon EOS 77D is powered by a Digic 7 processor. It comes with a 1.6x focal length multiplier and supports up to 45 focus points. The EOS 77D comes with a 3-inch TFT LCD display with an optical viewfinder. Along with the body, you also get a 18-135mm USM lens at this price.

Buy Nikon D5600 on Flipkart @ Rs 59,890 One of the best DSLR cameras under Rs 60,000, the Nikon D5600 comes with a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and an EXPEED 4 processor for improved focusing speeds, reduced noise and better detailed shots. Featuring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity options, the Nikon D5600 supports 5 frames per second burst shots as well. An 18-140mm lens comes bundled in this deal.

Buy Nikon D7200 on Amazon @ Rs 59,100 One of the better options for enthusiasts out there, the Nikon D7200 can be snagged at an attractive price of Rs 59,100 currently. It comes with a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and supports 51 focus points with a 1.5x focal length multiplier. Featuring a robust autofocus system, the Nikon D7200 is powered by the Expeed 4 processor and comes with Picture Control 2.0, offering seven Picture Controls for different situations.

Buy Nikon D5300 on Amazon @ Rs 47,990 The Nikon D5300 comes with a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and is powered by the Expeed 4 processor. The D5300 comes with a 3.2-inch display and supports 39 focus points with a 1.5x focal length multiplier. Featuring support for Full HD recording at up to 60 frames per second, the Nikon D5300 in this deal comes with a 18-140mm VR kit lens.