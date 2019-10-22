Best smartphones for low-light photography for October 2019

Smartphones have come a long way when it comes to photography. Pioneered initially by the likes of Sony and Nokia, many have now achieved success in smartphone camera technology. Thanks to continuous optimisations both in terms of hardware and software, you can now capture detailed macro shots, high-resolution slow-mo videos and much more with smartphones, and is one of the fastest-improving aspects of modern smartphones.

That being said, low-light photography can still be a slightly difficult task. While many companies now offer an option to use the manual mode with finer controls, the auto mode is really what most amateurs use.

With new algorithms and learnings over the years, several companies have made a lot of progress when it comes to low-light photography.

To make it easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones for low-light photography, across different price segments. So, there is something in here for everyone.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro which was unveiled earlier this year took smartphone photography to the next level. Its quad-camera setup brought real optical zoom to the mix, with 50x digital zoom capabilities, insanely high ISO sensitivity and a sensor that can compete with actual point-and-shoot cameras. The best camera hardware we've seen on a smartphone yet.

Google Pixel 3 series

With the Pixel 4 confirmed to not come to India, the Pixel 3 series will aim to fill in those shoes. While a year old, the Pixel 3 is still one of the best cameras on a smartphone, all thanks to Google's computational photography and software magic. The significantly cheaper Pixel 3a offers the same camera goodness at a more affordable price, thus becoming an unbeatable value proposition.

Apple iPhone 11 series

iPhones have always been known for their photography prowess, but with the iPhone 11 series, Apple hit it out of the park by adding an ultra-wide lens to the mix, greatly improving the image processing and bringing 4K 60fps video recording to all the cameras. The new Night mode is the only real competitor to the Pixel's.

OnePlus 7T series

Cameras have historically been a weak point for OnePlus smartphones, but with the 7T, it has taken a big step towards perfection. The noise control algorithms are solid, and Nightscape is really good at bringing back lost details from the shadows. While not the most consistent, the OnePlus 7T series is definitely one of the most enjoyable cameras to use, for photos that require minimal editing for social media.

