Where to watch A Christmas Story: stream online from anywhere

Looking to stream A Christmas Story this holiday season? Then you’ve come to the right place to find out where you can do so. We’ll tell you which services have the rights to show A Christmas Story and how to watch the film - even if it isn’t showing where you live.

A Christmas Story - Fact File Year: 1983

Run time: 93 mins

Director: Bob Clark

Stars: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

While there are new Christmas movies coming out every year, sometimes you just want to watch something familiar with your family over the holidays and A Christmas Story checks all the boxes of a timeless ‘Christmas classic’. The film tells the story of Ralphie Parker, played by Peter Billingsley, reminiscing about his favorite Christmas when all he wanted was a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

Unfortunately for Ralph, his mother, his teacher Miss Shields and even Santa Claus at Higbee’s department store all tell him the same thing: “You’ll shoot your eye out.” However, he is determined to get his hands on the BB gun and goes to great lengths to convince them. Along the way his friend gets his tongue stuck to a flagpole on a dare and Ralphie takes on the school bully in this classic Christmas comedy.

So where can you watch it? Below we’ve rounded up the services that are showing the film in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Nobody showing a Christmas Story stream where you are. Well we’ve got a handy little trick to help you out there, too.

See also: How to watch and live stream the best sport and TV online from absolutely anywhere

Can I watch A Christmas Story on Netflix?

Despite the fact that it’s on both IMDB’s top 25 and Rotten Tomatoes’ top 50 Christmas movies lists, A Christmas Story is not on Netflix. This was quite the surprise as A Christmas Story is a true holiday classic that stands the test of time. We checked in the US, UK, Canada and Australia but this film is not available from Netflix in any of those countries. Don’t worry though as we’ll break down all of the other ways to rent or stream A Christmas Story by country below.

Can I watch A Christmas Story on Amazon Prime Video?

If you happen to be a Prime Video subscriber in the UK, then you’re in luck as Amazon has the rights to stream A Christmas Story in the UK. Unfortunately this Christmas classic is not available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada or Australia. As we said before, don’t fret because there are plenty of streaming platforms which give you the ability to rent or even buy this film broken down by country below. Alternatively, if you want to watch that UK Prime Video stream but you're out of the country then you can try using a VPN to relocate the IP address of your laptop, mobile, tablet or streaming device to the UK, and watch as if you were there. It's easier to do than it sounds - scroll to the bottom of the page for full details and our pick of the best VPN service .

Where to watch A Christmas Story in the US

Unfortunately none of the big streaming services seem to be showing A Christmas Story this year, so you’re limited to renting it with the following popular platforms all stocking it:

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Vudu - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Where to stream A Christmas Story in the UK

As we said above, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch A Christmas Story on Amazon’s streaming platform. However, if you don’t feel like signing up just to watch one film, A Christmas Story is also available for rent on these platforms:

Amazon Prime Video subscribers - free

PlayStation - £2.49

Chili Cinema - £2.49

Rakuten TV - £2.99

TalkTalk TV - £3.95

Amazon - £3.49

Where to stream A Christmas Story in Canada

It’s a similar situation in Canada to what we described south of the border. No streaming services are showing A Christmas Story, so you’ll have to make a one-off payment to watch this Christmas classic:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $4.99

YouTube - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

Where to stream A Christmas Story in Australia

When it comes to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, neither of these large streaming services is showing A Christmas Story in Australia.

However, if you’re a Stan. subscriber then you can watch it there. If not though, you can rent the film from any of the platforms below:

Stan subscribers - free

YouTube - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

Microsoft - $3.99

How to stream A Christmas Story from anywhere in the world

If you’ve searched high and low where you live and just can’t find anywhere to stream the film, then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help.

The best way to watch it in your country is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Streaming with a VPN is really easy to do, as well. Just follow the three steps below...

Step one: Download and install one of our top rated VPNs 1. ExpressVPN the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and 3 months free when you sign up

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great for the family

3. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes Nord a great choice for streaming Read more: The best VPN service for 2019

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. It's super easy to do.

Step three: Head to the streaming service you want to watch on If you're already subscribed to the service (e.g. Netflix), then you're good to go. Otherwise you'll need to sign up - and don't miss out on any free trials.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Main image courtesy of Warner Bros