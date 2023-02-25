Wales vs England live stream: how to watch the Six Nations online from anywhere

Watch a Wales vs England live stream

You can watch Wales vs England for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE Wales vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

Wales vs England match preview

Warren Gatland has struggled to get a tune out of his players since his return to the Wales coaching job, but if he can't rile them up for an England game, then he might as well pack it in. This has been an excruciating week for Welsh rugby, but it could at least end on a high. Then again, rock bottom might bring with it a twisted sense of relief.

Wales have experimented with experience and with youth, and both have gone very badly. They're the only team without a single point to their name and their players almost went on strike this week, in protest at how the Welsh Rugby Union is running the game. However, it says a lot about the state of the England team that plenty of Wales fans still feel that they should get something out of this match.

Gatland has made nine changes to the team that crumpled against Scotland a fortnight ago, but the return of flying winger Louis Rees-Zammit could be the single biggest factor that determines which way this will go. The potential of the partnership between debutant Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins has also given fans cause for optimism.

Steve Borthwick's only change to the England team that mauled its way to a much-needed victory over Italy is to bring Anthony Watson in for the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins. It's the winger's first international call-up in two years. They've stuck with the combination of Owen Farrell at fly-half, Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half and Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade outside him, while Courtney Lawes is fit enough to make the bench.

With games against France and Ireland to come, this looks like England's last chance to get some points on the board. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs England live stream and watch the Six Nations 2023 from wherever you are.

How to watch Wales vs England: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Wales vs England is being shown for free in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also watch a Wales vs England live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Welsh-language coverage of the game is available from S4C (opens in new tab), which is available to stream for free in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Away from home right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Wales vs England from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs England from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for Wales vs England

Using a VPN to is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Wales vs England: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Wales vs England is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Wales vs England using Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch Wales vs England: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Wales vs England Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Wales vs England Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch Wales vs England on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.45am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. If you don't mind the brutally early start, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Wales vs England live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs England: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Wales vs England game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the tricky time of 5.45am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch Wales vs England online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Wales vs England: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada