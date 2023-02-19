Watch the BAFTAs 2023: live stream British Academy Film Awards for free from anywhere

Watch BAFTAs 2023 online

You can watch the 2023 BAFTAs live and for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on BritBox in the US, Canada, and Australia. Full details on how to watch the British Academy Film Awards just below, including the 2023 BAFTA nominees.

BAFTAs 2023: preview

The Brits aren't best known for glitz, but they always scrub up nicely for the BAFTAs, the UK's most prestigious entertainment awards show. Leading the nominations at this, the 76th British Academy Film Awards, is Netflix's German WW1 epic All Quiet on the Western Front, which has earned a record-equalling 14 BAFTA nominations for a non-English film, tied with 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. If it wasn't on your radar before, you might want to add it to your watchlist.

It's in the running for Best Film, the most coveted award of the night, alongside three much more prominent hits – The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Elvis – as well as the hard-hitting psychological drama Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a conductor whose life is derailed by allegations of sexual predation.

The biggest winner is expected to be the black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which has amassed 10 nominations thanks in part to the near-effortless chemistry between leads Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell. Everything Everywhere All at Once is also up for 10 prizes, though the ultra-wacky comedy-drama starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis is very Marmite.

There'll also be a live performance from Mercury Prize award-winning hip-hop artist Little Simz, and a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II led by Helen Mirren.

Anchoring proceedings at Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre are Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and anyone who's ever seen Alison Hammond do anything will testify that her involvement alone will make the show worth watching.

Fame, money, and adulation are all well and good, but gleaming trophies, in this case, the iconic BAFTA mask, are the sprinkles on top of the cherry on top of the icing on top of the multi-layered cake. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 BAFTAs live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the BAFTA nominees further down the page.

How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs for free in the UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch the BAFTAs for free on BBC One, with live coverage of the two-hour show beginning at 7pm GMT on Sunday evening. That means the BAFTAs are also being live streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and streaming sticks.

How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs from outside your country

If you're abroad when the 2023 BAFTAs air, you might struggle to watch the show due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the BAFTAs online no matter where you are.

How to watch 2023 BAFTAs: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, the 2023 BAFTAs are being live-streamed on BritBox (opens in new tab), with coverage of the two-hour ceremony getting underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday. The usual cost of a subscription is $7.99 per month, but if you sign up by Tuesday, February 21, you'll pay $1.99 per month for your first two months.

How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs online in Canada for FREE

(opens in new tab) BritBox (opens in new tab) is also live streaming the 2023 BAFTAs in Canada, with the show set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday. A subscription to BritBox typically costs CA$9.99 per month, but you'll pay CA$1.99 for each of your first two months if you sign up by Tuesday, February 21.

How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, the 2023 BAFTAs are available to live stream on BritBox (opens in new tab), but be warned that the two-hour ceremony is set to start at 6am AEDT first thing on Monday morning. A subscription to BritBox costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). The BAFTAs are also being televised on BBC UKTV (opens in new tab), which is available on a Foxtel or Fetch package, at 8.30pm AEDT on Monday evening.

2023 BAFTAs nominations

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Leo Grande / Connor

Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King as General Nanisca

Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe

Danielle Deadwyler – Till as Mamie Till-Mobley

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang