Watch the BAFTAs 2023: live stream British Academy Film Awards for free from anywhere

You can watch the 2023 BAFTAs live and for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on BritBox in the US, Canada, and Australia. Full details on how to watch the British Academy Film Awards just below, including the 2023 BAFTA nominees.
|Time and date: Sunday, February 19, 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 6am AEDT
|TV channel: BBC One (UK)
|Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|International stream: BritBox (US, CA, AU)
BAFTAs 2023: preview
The Brits aren't best known for glitz, but they always scrub up nicely for the BAFTAs, the UK's most prestigious entertainment awards show. Leading the nominations at this, the 76th British Academy Film Awards, is Netflix's German WW1 epic All Quiet on the Western Front, which has earned a record-equalling 14 BAFTA nominations for a non-English film, tied with 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. If it wasn't on your radar before, you might want to add it to your watchlist.
It's in the running for Best Film, the most coveted award of the night, alongside three much more prominent hits – The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Elvis – as well as the hard-hitting psychological drama Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a conductor whose life is derailed by allegations of sexual predation.
The biggest winner is expected to be the black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which has amassed 10 nominations thanks in part to the near-effortless chemistry between leads Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell. Everything Everywhere All at Once is also up for 10 prizes, though the ultra-wacky comedy-drama starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis is very Marmite.
There'll also be a live performance from Mercury Prize award-winning hip-hop artist Little Simz, and a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II led by Helen Mirren.
Anchoring proceedings at Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre are Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and anyone who's ever seen Alison Hammond do anything will testify that her involvement alone will make the show worth watching.
Fame, money, and adulation are all well and good, but gleaming trophies, in this case, the iconic BAFTA mask, are the sprinkles on top of the cherry on top of the icing on top of the multi-layered cake. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 BAFTAs live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the BAFTA nominees further down the page.
How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs for free in the UK
You can watch the BAFTAs for free on BBC One, with live coverage of the two-hour show beginning at 7pm GMT on Sunday evening.
That means the BAFTAs are also being live streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and streaming sticks.
How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs from outside your country
If you’re abroad when the 2023 BAFTAs air, you might struggle to watch the show due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.
Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the BAFTAs online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as you would back at home.
How to watch 2023 BAFTAs: live stream in the US without cable
In the US, the 2023 BAFTAs are being live-streamed on BritBox (opens in new tab), with coverage of the two-hour ceremony getting underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday.
The usual cost of a subscription is $7.99 per month, but if you sign up by Tuesday, February 21, you'll pay $1.99 per month for your first two months.
The streaming service is packed with great British shows, such as Time, Line of Duty, The Responder, and This Time with Alan Partridge.
How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs online in Canada for FREE
BritBox (opens in new tab) is also live streaming the 2023 BAFTAs in Canada, with the show set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday.
A subscription to BritBox typically costs CA$9.99 per month, but you'll pay CA$1.99 for each of your first two months if you sign up by Tuesday, February 21.
How to watch the 2023 BAFTAs in Australia
In Australia, the 2023 BAFTAs are available to live stream on BritBox (opens in new tab), but be warned that the two-hour ceremony is set to start at 6am AEDT first thing on Monday morning.
A subscription to BritBox costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
The BAFTAs are also being televised on BBC UKTV (opens in new tab), which is available on a Foxtel or Fetch package, at 8.30pm AEDT on Monday evening.
2023 BAFTAs nominations
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
Best Director
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Leo Grande / Connor
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson
- Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King as General Nanisca
- Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till as Mamie Till-Mobley
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse as Charlie Cullen
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light as Stephen
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda
- Hong Chau – The Whale as Liz
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness as Abigail
- Carey Mulligan – She Said as Megan Twohey
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best Original Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
- The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad
- She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
- The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best Documentary
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer and Aman Mann
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov and John Lyons
- Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
- Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgen
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller and Odessa Rae
Best Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger and Malte Grunert
- Argentina, 1985 – Santiago Mitre
- Corsage – Marie Kreutzer
- Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook and Ko Dae-seok
- The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
Best Casting
- Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
- Elvis – Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
- Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
- The Batman – Greig Fraser
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Best Costume Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- Elvis – Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Best Make Up & Hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Zoe Tahir
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston and Shane Thomas
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower and Sharon Martin
- The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin and Adrien Morot
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper
- Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
- The Batman – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Curt Enderle and Guy Davis
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
- Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley
- Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten
Best Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzold
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon
- The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins and Adele Romanski
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin
- Brian and Charles – Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl and Chris Hayward
- Empire of Light – Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski and Katy Brand
- Living – Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley and Kazuo Ishiguro
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical – Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly and Dennis Kelly
- See How They Run – Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones and Mark Chappell
- The Swimmers – Sally El Hosaini and Jack Thorne; Producer(s) TBC
- The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch and Emma Donoghue
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
- Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director) and Hélène Sifre (Producer)
- Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)
- Rebellion – Elena Sánchez Bellot (Director) and Maia Kenworthy (Director)
Best Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller and Hannah Minghella
- Middle Watch – John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden and Giles Healy
- Your Mountain Is Waiting – Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim and Harriet Gillian
Best British Short Film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris – Alex Kayode-Kay
- Bazigaga – Jo Ingabire Moys and Stephanie Charmail
- Bus Girl – Jessica Henwick and Louise Palmkvist Hansen
- A Drifting Up – Jacob Lee
- An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Rising Star Award
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
- Emma Mackey
- Daryl McCormack
- Aimee Lou Wood