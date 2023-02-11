Scotland vs Wales live stream: how to watch the Six Nations online from anywhere

Watch a Scotland vs Wales live stream

You can watch Scotland vs Wales for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE Scotland vs Wales live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scotland vs Wales match preview

The combination of Wales and Warren Gatland is one that most Scots would probably rather not think about. In 11 previous outings, Gatland has never lost a game against Scotland, while for two championships running, Wales have managed to burst Gregor Townsend's balloon just as it had looked set to soar.

Scotland kicked off their Six Nations campaign with a rousing, Duhan van der Merwe-inspired 29-23 victory over England, but recent history tells us that it's too early to even consider a potential title charge. That's because, in each of the last two years, they've had to face Wales in the second round, and it hasn't gone well.

You have to rewind all the way back to 1996 for the last time Scotland started a championship with two consecutive victories, but the return of star prop Zander Fagerson is certainly a good omen. The Warriors man is in for WP Nel in the only change to the Scotland XV that started last weekend's match.

Going with experience resulted in a 10-34 trouncing at the hands of an admittedly outstanding Ireland team, and Gatland has responded by swinging the opposite way, making six changes in total.

Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza have been handed their first starts for the national team. They're joined by Tommy Reffell in a reshuffled back row. Meanwhile, former skippers Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric aren't even in the squad, and fellow old head Taulupe Faletau drops to the bench.

This will be the first Doddie Weir Cup game since the death of the Scottish legend at the age of just 52, and Murrayfield will pay tribute to one of its favorite sons. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to watch a Scotland vs Wales live stream from wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Wales is being shown for free in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also watch a Scotland vs Wales live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Welsh-language coverage of the game is available from S4C (opens in new tab), which is available to stream for free in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Away from home right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Scotland vs Wales from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Scotland vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Wales from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for Scotland vs Wales

Using a VPN to is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Wales is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Scotland vs Wales using Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Scotland vs Wales Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Scotland vs Wales Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch Scotland vs Wales on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.45am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. If you don't mind the brutally early start, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Scotland vs Wales live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Scotland vs Wales game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the tricky time of 5.45am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch Scotland vs Wales online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada