Ruud vs Zverev live stream: how to watch French Open semi-final for free from anywhere

Watch a Ruud vs Zverev live stream

After a Ruud vs Zverev live stream? The French Open semi-final is free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch free from anywhere in the world if you're an Aussie abroad. In the US, Ruud vs Zverev is live on NBC and Peacock. It's TSN in Canada, and Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK. Full details on how to watch Ruud vs Zverev just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Friday, June 9 Expected start time: 5.30pm CEST / 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 1.30am AEST Free live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your stream while abroad

Ruud vs Zverev preview

If you'd taken a straw poll of tennis fans at the start of the 2023 French Open, you'd have been hard-pressed to find anyone who'd have predicted Casper Ruud or Alex Zverev to get to the semi-finals. Both players have endured a painful first half of the season, but something has clicked at Roland-Garros and they're each now just one victory away from a surprise shot at a maiden grand slam title.

It's a second straight French Open semi-final for No.4 seed Ruud, who was the runner-up both here and at the US Open last year, while No.22 seed Zverev has now reached this stage three years in a row. Both players’ tournaments ended in traumatic fashion 12 months ago, with Ruud getting taken apart by Nadal in the final after Zverev tore his ankle ligaments against the same opponent in the last four.

These two have been drawn against each other four times before, all in quarter-finals, with Ruud prevailing only once. That was, however, at their most recent meeting, which could give the Norwegian No.4 seed the psychological edge. What's more, Ruud has never lost a grand slam semi-final, whereas Zverev is 1-5.

Though he moves well for a man of his size, that thunderous serve is undoubtedly Zverev's key weapon. Ruud's playing style, on the other hand, is much more difficult to pin down, all intangibles and subtleties. The 24-year-old isn’t a serving deity, nor is he exceptionally powerful or quick. He’s a solid all-rounder who keeps a steady hand and doesn’t deviate from the game-plan whether it’s going well or badly.

But with two runner-up finishes from his last three grand slam appearances, you can't argue with the results. Here's how to get a Ruud vs Zverev live stream and watch the French Open semi-final from wherever you are.

How to live stream Ruud vs Zverev for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Ruud vs Zverev and the rest of the French Open for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a free Ruud vs Zverev live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Just be aware that play is scheduled to get underway no earlier than 1.30am AEST on Friday night/Saturday morning. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Ruud vs Zverev on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Ruud vs Zverev.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Ruud vs Zverev live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Ruud vs Zverev

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev: live stream French Open in the US without cable

Ruud vs Zverev is scheduled to start no earlier than 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Friday morning, and it's being shown Peacock TV and NBC in the US. How to watch Ruud vs Zverev without cable: Both of this weekend's finals are also being shown on Peacock TV and NBC. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev: live stream French Open for free in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to watch Ruud vs Zverev, which is scheduled to start no earlier than 4.30pm BST on Friday afternoon. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Ruud vs Zverev and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Ruud vs Zverev on TSN. Play is scheduled to get underway no earlier than 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Friday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Ruud vs Zverev live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev: live stream tennis in New Zealand