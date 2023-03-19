Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: how to watch FA Cup quarter-final online and on TV

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream

You can watch Manchester United vs Fulham for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream on ESPN Plus. Football fans in India can tune into the Man United vs Fulham live stream on Sony Ten 1 or via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Paramount Plus. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs Fulham just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, March 19, 4.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 10pm IST / 3.30am AEDT TV channel: ITV1 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Sony Ten 1 (IN) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Manchester United vs Fulham preview

Man Utd face Fulham in the last of the FA Cup quarter-finals, and the tie comes at an interesting moment for both clubs. United have had a volatile few weeks, winning silverware but also suffering one of the most humiliating defeats in their entire history, while the Fulham team's performance levels have fallen off a cliff.

The Cottagers have won plenty of silverware in recent years thanks to their exploits in the Championship, but they’ve never lifted either of the big domestic cups, coming closest in 1975 when they lost the FA Cup final to West Ham.

In recent weeks they've shown a handy knack for snatching results against the run of play, but it seems that Marco Silva's men have dipped into their well of fortune once or twice too often. Back-to-back defeats to Brentford and Arsenal were perhaps overdue, and in order to turn things around they need their main man Aleksandar Mitrovic to start firing again.

The big Serb has scored one goal in 2023, right at the start of the year, and though others have stepped up during his barren spell, Fulham look so much more dangerous when Mitrovic is playing well. Could the return from suspension of inspirational midfielder Joao Palhinha make the difference?

The Portuguese powerhouse's return coincides with the absence of Man Utd's own midfield general Casemiro, who's serving the first of a four-match domestic ban. Erik ten Hag's men are unbeaten in three since that jaw-dropping 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool, and Marcus rashford aside, they're yet to get back to the levels they were playing at last month, when they won the Carabao Cup.

There are no replays in the FA Cup quarter-finals, so if the scores are all level at the end of the 90, we'll go to extra time and possibly penalties.

It's the only all-Premier League tie of the round, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the FA Cup for FREE in the UK.

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Manchester United vs Fulham for free on ITV1. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester United vs Fulham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester United vs Fulham from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Sunday. The streaming service is showing all of this season's FA Cup games, and is also the place to live stream La Liga and Bundesliga soccer, plus live MLB, cricket, PGA Tour golf and NHL action. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Manchester United vs Fulham in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing Manchester United vs Fulham in Canada, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Sunday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now (opens in new tab). Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and as well as FA Cup soccer, it nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, Super League Rugby, and the NHL, including out-of-market games. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 5.30am NZDT first thing on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live stream in India