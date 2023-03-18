Ireland vs England live stream: how to watch the Six Nations online from anywhere

Watch an Ireland vs England live stream

You can watch Ireland vs England for free on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE Ireland vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, March 18, 5pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT TV channel: ITV1 (UK) | Virgin Media One (IRE) | CNBC / Peacock (US) | Stan (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) | Virgin Media Player (IRE) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Ireland vs England match preview

For the first time since 1985, Ireland have the chance to wrap up the championship title on home soil. And in many ways, this has the potential to be that much more momentous. A victory would not secure the Six Nations crown but also Ireland's fourth ever Grand Slam – and on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, something that has never happened before.

Depending on how France get on against Wales in the earlier fixture, the atmosphere at Aviva Stadium could either be fraught with tension or a full-blown carnival.

While Ireland have lived up to their status as the No.1 team in the world, England have lurched from mediocre to shambolic, their 53-10 capitulation last weekend entering the record books as their heaviest home defeat of all time.

Steve Borthwick has made a sacrificial lamb out of Marcus Smith, who was rather handed a poisoned chalice against France, bringing Owen Farrell back into the fold against his father's team. Manu Tuilagi starts for the first time this championship in place of the injured Ollie Lawrence, Henry Arundell gets his first England start at the expense of Max Malins, and David Ribbans comes in for Ollie Chessum.

On what's likely to be his final ever Six Nations appearance, Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton will almost certainly overtake fellow Irish great Ronan O’Gara as the all-time top points scorer in the history of the competition. He drew level with his predecessor during the hard-fought 7–22 victory over Scotland a week ago, and the send-off he'll receive from the Aviva crowd will be one for the ages.

Andy Farrell has handed the No.9 shirt to Jamison Gibson-Park, who shone off the bench last weekend on his return from injury. Conor Murray is the man to make way. The two further changes to the team see Robbie Henshaw come in for Garry Ringrose at centre, and Ryan Baird replace Iain Henderson at lock.

You really, really, don't want to miss this. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Ireland vs England live stream and watch the Six Nations 2023 from wherever you are.

How to watch Ireland vs England: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Ireland vs England is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 5pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Ireland vs England from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Ireland vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs England from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for Ireland vs England

Using a VPN to is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs England: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Ireland vs England is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Ireland vs England using Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch Ireland vs England: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Ireland vs England Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an Ireland vs England Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch Ireland vs England on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. If you don't mind the brutally early start, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Ireland vs England live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs England: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Ireland vs England game in New Zealand. Kick-off is set for 6am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch Ireland vs England online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Ireland vs England: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada