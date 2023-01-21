Giants vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Watch Giants vs Eagles live stream

You can watch the Giants vs Eagles live stream on Fox in the US. In Canada, the game is on DAZN, while the in UK you'll need Sky Sports or the NFL Game Pass. Those lucky enough to be tuning in from Australia can watch the Giants vs Eagles for free on the 7Plus streaming service. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, January 21, 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT TV channel: Fox Live stream: DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Watch free: 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Giants vs Eagles live stream: game preview

The Eagles may have gone most of the regular season unbeaten en route to the NFC's No.1 seed, but they have serious questions to answer as they make their postseason bow. The offense seemed to completely lose its bearings when Jalen Hurts picked up a shoulder issue last month, and all of a sudden the Giants and Daniel Jones look like they might be the real deal. Read on as we explain how to watch a Giants vs Eagles live stream online from anywhere.

Hurts has played just once since that injury, and it was in the regular season finale against the Giants. Even though the Eagles won 22-16, Hurts wasn't at all convincing, and that was against a second-string Giants team. The bye week should have helped his recovery, though, after the best part of a month off, his match fitness remains to be seen. The Eagles, of course, have two of the best receivers in the game in A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but will Hurts be sharp enough to find them?

The story could hardly be more different for Jones, who's being hailed as an elite QB after a historically great performance in his first ever postseason start. He put up 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 70 rushing yards as Big Blue downed the Vikings, and, while Isaiah Hodgins and Saquon Barkley also impressed, it was cornerback Adoree' Jackson who really caught the eye. He restricted the great Justin Jefferson to just six catches and 37 yards, and will surely line up against Brown.

How to watch Giants vs Eagles FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Giants vs Eagles game kicks off at 12pm AEDT on Sunday, and NFL fans in Australia can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free Giants vs Eagles live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Giants vs Eagles from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Giants vs Eagles from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Giants vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Giants vs Eagles game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Giants vs Eagles directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Giants vs Eagles without cable FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL playoffs. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). A cheaper alternative is Sling TV. Its Blue plan offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, and normally costs $40 per month. But if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels. If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Giants vs Eagles: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Giants vs Eagles kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Giants vs Eagles is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Giants vs Eagles on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

