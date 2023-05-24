Fiorentina vs Inter live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia final anywhere

Watch a Fiorentina vs Inter live stream

You can watch Fiorentina vs Inter on free-to-air TV through Italian broadcaster Canale 5. In the US, the Coppa Italia final is on Paramount Plus. In Canada, today's the match is available on FuboTV, and, in the UK, the game will be televised on Viaplay Sports. Full details on how to watch a Fiorentina vs Inter live stream wherever you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Wed, May 24 – 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT TV channel: Canale 5 (ITA) | Viaplay Sports (UK) | Paramount Plus (US) FREE stream: Canale 5 (ITA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Fiorentina vs Inter: match preview

Inter Milan will be looking to defend their Coppa Italia title as they take on an in-form Fiorentina in this battle for domestic silverware.

Internazionale are currently in third place in Serie A, and while the scudetto may now be beyond them this term, Simone Inzaghi's side are very much in line for a memorable double, with a European Cup final clash with Man City to follow in June.

With just one loss in their last 10 matches in all competitions, the Nerazzurri come into this clash as big favourites to take the trophy for the second year in a row.

Vincenzo Italiano's La Viola are meanwhile marooned in mid-table in the league, but have been superb in the cups this season. This run to the Coppa Italia showdown complements their place in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League against West Ham next month.

Fiorentina are six times winners of the Coppa Italia, but have not tasted victory since 2001 under the stewardship of current Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

This won't be one for the faint-hearted, so follow our guide to get an Fiorentina vs Inter live stream that will let you watch tonight's Coppa Italia final online from anywhere.

Free Fiorentina vs Inter live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will stream Fiorentina vs Inter 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Fiorentina vs Inter free live stream from abroad. Full details just below. If you're watching from Italy, there's no need for the VPN, just head over to Canale 5.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here, as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CET ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Fiorentina vs Inter live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Fiorentina vs Inter from anywhere:

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter: live stream Coppa Italia soccer in the US without cable

How to watch an Fiorentina vs Inter live stream in the UK

Fiorentina vs Inter kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday evening, and it's being shown on Viaplay in the UK. Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky and from £11.99 per month through Virgin Media. The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus La Liga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year up-front. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Fiorentina vs Inter live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Fiorentina vs Inter with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent less than CA$17 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia? Fiorentina vs Inter live stream details

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for Fiorentina vs Inter in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. If you're going to try that method, prepare for an early rise, with Fiorentina vs Inter set to kick-off at 5am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Can I watch Fiorentina vs Inter in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, this Fiorentina vs Inter tie isn't being shown on New Zealand TV either. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above if you're in NZ from a country that the game is being shown in. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST first thing on Thursday morning.