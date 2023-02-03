Everton vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Watch Everton vs Arsenal live stream

You can watch Everton vs Arsenal on USA Network in the US. In Canada, every Premier League game is available on FuboTV. In the UK, the match is being televised on BT Sport, while Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1 or via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Everton vs Arsenal just below.

Everton vs Arsenal: match preview

It may not feel like it, but there are a few causes for optimism as 19th-placed Everton host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park. There's the fabled new manager bounce, for one. The Toffees are in action for the first time since replacing Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche, and, what's more, over recent seasons both the club and their new head coach seem to have found a formula for frustrating Mikel Arteta's team.

Everton have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with Arsenal, while Dyche has lost just one of his last five. They're scarcely believable statistics, considering the current state of the club. They've lost nine of their last 10 games, lost a golden opportunity to improve their squad during the January transfer window, and lost the goodwill of many of their long-suffering supporters.

Despite being desperately in need of fresh blood, they were the only top-flight team to not make a single signing last month, though the board might argue that a new manager is basically the equivalent of a whole new squad. We're not sure the fans will see it that way. Dyche has called for patience – with 18 games to go, they’re certainly not dead and buried yet – but the whole feeling around Everton is that of a club sleepwalking into relegation.

The picture could hardly be more different for Arsenal, who are five points clear at the top of the tree, with a game in hand over their closest challengers Man City. They're unbeaten in 13 league games, a run that has featured a pair of stirring victories over Spurs and Man Utd in recent weeks, and their squad is deeper than it's been all season.

Things are so rosy that even the most hysterical of Gunners fans might allow themselves a moment to picture Martin Odegaard lifting the famous trophy aloft. However, with the first of two potentially pivotal clashes with City right around the corner, the title race is tighter than it looks. Follow our guide to get an Everton vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT early on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead, as is the case here. How to watch Everton vs Arsenal without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Everton vs Arsenal in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Everton vs Arsenal from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch an Everton vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Everton vs Arsenal. Coverage starts at 11.30am GMT on BT Sport 1, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Everton vs Arsenal game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Everton vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch an Everton vs Arsenal live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT early on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a late night though, with kick-off set for 11.30pm AEDT on Saturday night. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Everton vs Arsenal on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 1.30am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Everton vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League online in India