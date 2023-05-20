Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream

You can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United on USA Network in the U.S, or on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar, while those in Australia need to catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United where you are just below.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United team news and preview

Manchester United still have work to do in their quest for a top-four place in the Premier League when they visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Red Devils recovered from back-to-back away defeats by beating Wolves 2-0 at Old Trafford last weekend. Erik ten Hag's side suffered consecutive defeats for the first time since their opening two games of the season, but a Wolves side with nothing to play for succumbed to goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho, who raced clear in second-half stoppage time to seal the three points with a confident finish. With Liverpool breathing down their necks in the race for the Champions League spots, United will want to record another win here to keep them at arm's length.

Considering Bournemouth looked doomed to make an immediate return to the Championship at the start of the season, Gary O'Neil has done a remarkable job since taking over from Scott Parker. The Cherries might have lost to a rejuvenated Crystal Palace in Croydon last weekend, but their current points tally is enough to keep them up, regardless of what happens in the remaining two games. With Manchester United playing again on Thursday, Erik ten Hag might decide to rest some of his key players here, which could just give Bournemouth the chance of a win in their final home game of the season.

Follow our guide to get a Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead, as is the case here. How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Bournemouth vs Manchester United in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Bournemouth vs Manchester United from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the UK?

Unfortunately you can't watch Bournemouth vs Man United live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as USA Network or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for midnight AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

