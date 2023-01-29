Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream

You can watch a Bengals vs Chiefs live stream on CBS and Paramount Plus in the States. Those in Australia can watch for free on 7Plus. In Canada, it's on DAZN. In the UK, you'll need Sky Sports or the NFL Game Pass for the NFL Playoff game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, January 29, 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT TV channel: CBS Live stream: Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Watch free: 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: game preview

For a team that finished the season with a 12-4 record, the Bengals haven't been shown a great deal of respect lately, and there's no sign of change as they prepare to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury is being touted by many as a gift from up high for Cincinnati, but it's worth remembering that they've beaten Kansas City three times in a row with Mahomes at peak fitness. Read on as we explain how to watch a Bengals vs Chiefs live stream online from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.

Mahomes' right ankle twisted horribly under the weight of two men during the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jaguars last Saturday, but he looked like he was moving freely during practice this week. It's the best news KC fans could have hoped for, as the sight of Joe Burrow has come to spell doom. The Bengals have never lost to the Chiefs with Burrow at center, though all three games were decided by a margin of just three points.

The Bengals crushed the Bills on their own turf on Sunday, despite missing three first-choice offensive linemen. Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams could return for this one, but even if Burrow isn't able to count on solid protection, running back Joe Mixon could have a field day against a Chiefs defense that looks suspect on the ground.

Will it be back-to-back Super Bowl appearances for Cincy? Follow our guide on how to watch a high-quality Bengals vs Chiefs live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Chiefs vs Bengals game kicks off at 10.30am AEDT on Monday morning, and NFL fans in Australia who don't mind the early start can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free Chiefs vs Bengals live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bengals vs Chiefs from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday. How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab), meaning new customers can live stream Bengals vs Chiefs for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable, as it includes CBS, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Bengals vs Chiefs kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Bengals vs Chiefs is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Bengals vs Chiefs on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

