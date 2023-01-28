49ers vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Watch 49ers vs Eagles live stream

You can watch a 49ers vs Eagles live stream on Fox in the US. In Canada, the game is on DAZN, while the in UK you'll need Sky Sports or the NFL Game Pass. Those lucky enough to be tuning in from Australia can watch the 49ers vs Eagles for free on the 7Plus streaming service. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, January 29, 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT TV channel: Fox Live stream: DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Watch free: 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

49ers vs Eagles live stream: game preview

As the top team in the conference this season, the Eagles have home-field advantage in the NFC Championship game, but they're up against a 49ers unit in frightening form. They've won 12 games in a row, and they could hardly be better-equipped to handle Philly's all-conquering offense and fearsome defense. Read on as we explain how to watch a 49ers vs Eagles live stream online from anywhere.

The Eagles proved that they're the real deal by beating the living daylights out of the Giants last weekend, but even their most devoted fans must recognize the threats that the 49ers pose. Yes, the Eagles scored the third-most points in the league in the regular season, but the 49ers led the NFL in total defense. In other words, whether QB Jalen Hurts opts to toss the rock or lean heavily on the ground game, San Fran's defense has the personnel to slow them down.

Similarly, no defensive unit did anywhere near as effective a job at hitting the quarterback as the Eagles' this season, but that might not matter if Brock Purdy decides to hand the ball off to the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel instead. The rookie struggled throughout the 49ers' 19-12 victory over the Eagles last weekend, and Kyle Shanahan will surely instruct him to use his running backs as often as possible here.

You could hardly hope for a more perfect matchup, so follow our guide on how to watch a 49ers vs Eagles live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Eagles vs 49ers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Eagles vs 49ers game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Monday morning, and any NFL fans in Australia who are willing to wake up that early can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free Eagles vs 49ers live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your local coverage of 49ers vs Eagles from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream 49ers vs Eagles from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

49ers vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the 49ers vs Eagles game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream 49ers vs Eagles directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch 49ers vs Eagles without cable FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the rest of the NFL playoffs. Prices start at $74.99 per month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). A cheaper alternative is Sling TV. Its Blue plan offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, and normally costs $40 per month. But if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels. If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The 49ers vs Eagles kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The 49ers vs Eagles is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream 49ers vs Eagles on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

49ers vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK