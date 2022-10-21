US Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Despite a somewhat convoluted procedure, Max Verstappen has officially claimed his second Formula One World Championship title – but that doesn't mean there's no more excitement to be had at the tail end of this tumultuous season. To experience the world's finest drivers race for the love of the sport this weekend, all you need to do is follow our full guide on how to watch a US Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.

Despite having secured the championship with weeks to spare – quite unlike last season – there's still another accolade Max Verstappen will have his eyes on.

With 12 wins under his belt already, should he take two more he'll topple Michael Schumacher's 18-year-old record of 13 wins in a single season. After the season the Flying Dutchman's been having, that certainly doesn't look unlikely.

Red Bull are just about untouchable in the constructors' championship, too, but with just a single point separating Perez and Leclerc for second, Ferrari could save some face by spoiling an RB one-two.

Russell and Hamilton's Mercedes W13 has been consistently average this season, and if one of the Brits can't top the podium in the next four races, it'll be the first time in 11 years that the Silver Arrows haven't taken home a win – and the first time ever in team principal Toto Wolff's tenure.

Read on for how to watch a US Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

2022 US Grand Prix schedule

The 2022 US Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 12pm PDT / 3pm ET / 5am AEST / 7am NZST

Practice 2: 11pm BST / 12am CEST / 3am PDT / 6am ET / 8am AEST / 10am NZST

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 12pm PDT / 3pm ET / 5am AEST / 7am NZST

Qualifying: 11pm BST / 12am CEST / 3am PDT / 6am ET / 8am AEST / 10am NZST1

SUNDAY

US GP: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 12pm PDT / 3pm ET / 5am AEST / 7am NZST

Watch a US Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

There are a number of ways to watch the US Grand Prix for free this weekend – and if you've got an antenna or streaming service that carries ABC, you'll be able to catch the race for FREE.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and Orf (opens in new tab) (this weekend's is Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are. Another great option for those in Belgium is RTBF (opens in new tab) which also shows a free live stream.

Just remember that if you're abroad at the time you'll need to use a VPN to get the US Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab), as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the US Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's US Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a US Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

US Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV (opens in new tab) – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the US Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the US Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Alternatively, check out the current best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab). Coverage of the US GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 8pm BST on Friday for Practice 1, then 11pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 7.45pm for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 10pm. On Sunday, the US Grand Prix coverage starts at 7.55pm, for lights out at 8pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

US Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

(opens in new tab) The US Grand Prix (race only) is being broadcast for FREE on ABC. So, if you have an antenna, a cable plan, or a streaming service that carries the network, you're in luck. We can't confirm if the US GP will be available for free on ABC's website. ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, which means it's showing the US Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month, but right now you can save a tasty 50% on your first month (opens in new tab) – dropping the price to just $17.50. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) and take a look. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a US Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

