Use your favorite software in your browser with Cameyo

Cameyo is a brilliant tool that makes portable apps, enabling you to run Windows software in a web browser without installing it. It comes with lots of great programs, including popular photo editors, word processors and media players, and you can add your personal favorites too.

Cameyo works by turning any Windows program into a portable app – a self-contained program that can run directly from a cloud storage service or removable storage device without making any changes to the host machine. In short, it doesn't have to be installed.

Cameyo stores portable apps on its own web servers, and you can access them through any browser that supports HTML5. It's free to use, but any program you add must be no larger than 50MB. With that in mind, let’s get started.