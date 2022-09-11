St Leger Stakes live stream: how to watch the Doncaster Classic online from anywhere – start time, runners and riders

Back-to-back St Leger victories are on the cards for William Buick and Charlie Appleby at Doncaster Racecourse, with New London hotly tipped to emulate Hurricane Lane's brilliant late surge to victory over the 1-mile, 6-furlong and 115-yard track at Doncaster Racecourse. It's the oldest of the five Classics of British racing, and you can read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 St Leger Festival free live stream in the UK. Traveling abroad? Watch the St Leger Stakes for free from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

St Leger Stakes live stream 2022 Dates: Sunday, September 11 Race start time: 3.55pm BST Venue: Doncaster Racecourse, England FREE live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial (opens in new tab)

The Godolphin-owned colt leads a field of nine from post six, with the fiercest competition expected to come from Eldar Eldarov in post one, and Hoo Ya Mal in post five.

Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov underwhelmed in his most recent outing at the Grand Prix de Paris in July, but is far more suited to this distance, where he can exhibit his superb stamina.

Hoo Ya Mal, who'll be ridden by David Probert, was left in the dust by a victorious New London in July's Gordon Stakes at Goodwood but came home in third, before a dominant victory at the March Stakes a fortnight ago.

It's one of the highlights of the flat racing season. Make sure you know how to get a St Leger Stakes live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the 2022 St Leger Stakes runners and riders further down the page.

How to watch 2022 St Leger Stakes: live stream for FREE in the UK

The great news for horse racing fans in the UK is that the 2022 St Leger Stakes is being shown on free-to-air TV, with ITV 4 the channel to tune into. The St Leger Stakes is set to start at 3.55pm BST on Sunday, September 11. ITV 4 is showing the entire day's action, with coverage getting underway at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

2022 St Leger Stakes runners and riders