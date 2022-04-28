Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins live stream: how to watch 2022 Snooker World Championship semi-final online from anywhere

Ronnie O'Sullivan's quest for that seventh world championship has been the overriding topic of discussion at this year's tournament, but fellow Class of '92 graduate John Higgins has been chasing his fifth for a whole decade. After all the rotten luck he's had this season, is this finally his time? Here's how to watch a Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the Snooker World Championship clash absolutely FREE. The best-of-33 frames tie will be played over four sessions.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins live stream Dates: Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30 (session times listed below) Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, UK FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It's getting increasingly difficult to see beyond O'Sullivan's self-loathing. You won't find many snooker fans that would agreed with the Rocket's assessment of his 13-5 thrashing of Stephen Maguire. "Workmanlike" was the six-time champion's verdict, and if he really thinks that was the case, Higgins could be in for a whole world of pain.

Losing six of his last seven finals really seems to have endowed Higgins with a never-say-die spirit. The Wizard of Wishaw showed tremendous mental fortitude to beat Jack Lisowski in a tie that went down to a deciding frame, especially after the slice of fortune that turned the tie in the Englishman's favour late on.

And that ability to hang in there and dig deep when it matters could well come in useful against Ronnie, who's cruised through this tournament so far. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins live stream at the 2022 Snooker World Championship - starting with how to watch O'Sullivan vs Higgins for FREE in the UK.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins session times

Local times for the Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins clash are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 7pm BST on Thursday, April 28.

Thursday, April 28 at 7pm BST

Friday, April 29 at 2.30pm BST

Saturday, April 30 at 10am BST

Saturday, April 30 at 7pm BST

How to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins for FREE: live stream Snooker World Championship in the UK

Snookers fans in the UK can watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins along with all of the Snooker World Championship action for FREE! Every session of the tournament is being shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four - and you can use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. O'Sullivan vs Higgins is set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 7pm BST on Thursday evening; 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon; 10am on Saturday morning; and 7pm on Saturday evening. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

How to live stream Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Snooker World Championship below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch O'Sullivan vs Higgins

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins: live stream Snooker World Championship in Australia

Snooker fans in Australia can live stream Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins and all of the rest of the 2022 Snooker World Championship on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports or Matchroom Live. Brace yourself for a couple of sleepy nights though, with O'Sullivan vs Higgins set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 4am AEST on Friday morning; 11.30pm on Friday night; 7pm on Saturday evening; and 4am on Sunday morning. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Finally, Matchroom Live is currently offering a full tournament pass for just $3.99. Alternatively, you can sign up for a day pass for $0.99, a monthly pass for $4.99 per month, or an annual pass for $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Premier League Darts live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins: live stream Snooker World Championship in China

Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2022 Snooker World Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Kuaishou and Huya. Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins is set to be played across four sessions, starting at: 2am CST on Thursday night/Friday morning; 9.30pm on Friday night; 5pm on Saturday evening; and 2am on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to live stream Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins: watch Snooker World Championship online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every Snooker World Championship game in Canada, and that of course includes the Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins clash. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). O'Sullivan vs Higgins is set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 2pm ET / 11am PT on Thursday; 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Friday morning; 5am ET / 2am PT on Saturday morning; and 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Saturday.

How to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US

DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship in the US too, with Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 2pm ET / 11am PT on Thursday; 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Friday morning; 5am ET / 2am PT on Saturday morning; and 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Saturday. A subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins: live stream snooker in New Zealand