Ravens vs Giants live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Eli Manning was running the show the last time the Giants started a season this well, and while it's a little early to draw comparisons between Daniel Jones and HCM, it might just be time to start taking the G-Men seriously. They're up against Lamar Jackson's infuriatingly inconsistent Baltimore team, who may or may not bring their defense with them. Read on as we explain how to watch a Ravens vs Giants live stream from anywhere.

Jones and Saquon Barkley led the Giants to a highly impressive comeback victory over the Packers last Sunday, but they opted against taking a bye week. With Jones still nursing that ankle injury, and Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney both banged up, will they come to regret that decision?

One name you're probably going to hear a lot of this weekend is Wink Martindale. The Giants defensive coordinator spent a decade with the Ravens before switching to Baltimore for New York in February, and John Harbaugh's loss certainly appears to be Brian Daboll's gain.

The Ravens' form guide reads WLWLW and the way that defense has been playing, Jackson, who's in the final year of his rookie contract, may be relieved he didn't put pen to paper on that proposed extension. They're surrendering more than 23 points per game, and even with Jackson in MVP form that's far, far too much.

It does, however, seem to be trending in the right direction, and you can follow our guide on how to watch a Ravens vs Giants live stream wherever you are.

Ravens vs Giants live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Ravens vs Giants game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. How to watch Ravens vs Giants without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab), meaning new customers can live stream Ravens vs Giants and at least a few more games for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes CBS, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Ravens vs Giants from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Ravens vs Giants from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Ravens vs Giants: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Ravens vs Giants game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Ravens vs Giants game is also being televised by CTV.

Ravens vs Giants live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Ravens vs Giants game kicks off at 6pm BST on Sunday evening, and NFL fans in the UK can tune in via the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £112.99 for the season and shows every single game live. Sky Sports (opens in new tab) shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday, but the Ravens vs Giants isn't one of this week's featured games. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Ravens vs Giants: live stream NFL in Australia