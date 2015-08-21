How to root Android

Your Android device is capable of many great things, but it's actually a bit more restricted than you might think, as you're not allowed full access to the Android operating system.

For most people this isn't a problem. However, by gaining access to root privileges, which gives you complete control over Android, you're able to install many more apps, and tweak your smartphone or tablet to work just the way you want it to.

If you're annoyed by the pesky apps that your phone manufacturer has insisted on installing, then gaining root privileges can also help you remove them.

Thankfully, the process of rooting your Android device – which gives you access to the root privileges – is pretty straightforward, though there are some things you should bear in mind before you begin.

The fact the Google and phone manufacturers don't want you to root your phone should give you an indication of the risks involved. There are security implications that come with granting apps more privileges then they're supposed to.

It could void your device's warranty, so if you encounter problems and need to send your device back, make sure you reverse the rooting process before you do. If you're using a rooted phone, you might also find that the phone maker's help lines won't be much use if you encounter problems in the future.

There's also a minor (but still present) risk of your phone becoming unresponsive after rooting (known as bricking), which, though unlikely, is still worth keeping in mind.