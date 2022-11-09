Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup third round online

Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest will be hoping to pile more pain on Antonio Conte's Tottenham as these two top flight sides come together in one of the more choice fixtures of this year's Carabao Cup third round. This evening's game sees Spurs looking to get back to winning ways after a bad run has raised question marks over the north Londoners chances of winning something this season. Make sure you know how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream (opens in new tab) from anywhere today.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream Date: Wednesday, November 9 Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT / 6.45am AEST / 8.45am NZST Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham Live streams: ESPN Plus (US) | DAZN (CA) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)| Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Spurs have a decent record in this tournament to protect. The Lilywhites have reached the last four in the Carabao Cup in three of the last four seasons, with their 2008 triumph the last time the club managed to win a major piece of silverware.

Forest, on the other hand, will likely be grateful for the distraction that this cup clash brings, given their Premier League troubles. They're outsiders to progress and have only reached the fourth round in this completion once in the last 17 seasons.

Spurs were resolute in repelling an all-out Forest attack when the two teams met at the same venue in August. It was Tottenham who picked off the hosts thanks to a double from England skipper Harry Kane. Wednesday's encounter could well see Conte rest one or two of his stars, though. Will Djed Spence get a chance to return to his old stomping ground? Here's how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream

(opens in new tab) Streaming service ESPN Plus is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Kick-off for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham is at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, you get 3 extra months FREE when you subscribe for a year (opens in new tab), backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but you can't watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports or ESPN+. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch. Kick off at the City Ground is at 7.45pm GMT.

How to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup (opens in new tab), plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $24.99 per month (opens in new tab) and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $199.99 and save $100. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now (opens in new tab). Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham gets underway at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in Australia

(opens in new tab) You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports (opens in new tab) to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 7-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution. Kick-off Down Under for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham is at 6.45am AEST on Thursday morning.

How to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on Sky Sport 3 (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 8.45am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. As well as the Carabao Cup, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

