Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

The Netherlands, one of just four unbeaten teams in Qatar, take on Argentina in a quarter-final that's dripping with World Cup history. They've met at five previous editions of the tournament, taking two wins apiece and drawing the other, but La Albiceleste have a knack of breaking Dutch hearts on the very biggest occasions. Here's how to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in the quarter-finals stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream Dates: Friday, December 9 Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The Oranje have been the embodiment of cool in Qatar. After breezing through Group A, they played pretty much at half-pace against the US on Saturday, a perfectly executed rope-a-dope paving the way to an easy 3-1 victory. With Louis van Gaal recovering from cancer and goalkeeper Andries Noppert shining on the world's biggest stage after being rejected by every club he's every tried out for, it's easy to see why they've become the neutral's choice.

Argentina entered the tournament on a 36-game unbeaten run, but for all of the noise around Lionel Messi, at no point have they really looked like serious contenders. Lionel Scaloni's men required a huge slice of fortune to get past Australia in the last round and were hanging on for dear life at the end, Emiliano Martinez proving the difference between the two teams.

Netherlands vs Argentina kicks off at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Netherlands vs Argentina live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup knockouts is on Fox. If you have the channel on cable, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Now app to watch Netherlands vs Argentina from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Netherlands vs Argentina live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries Fox and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream and every remaining World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Netherlands vs Argentina kicks off at 6am AEDT on Saturday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS On Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Saturday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. Just be warned that the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST on Friday night/Saturday morning. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Netherlands vs Argentina team news

The state of Memphis Depay's hamstrings has been the Netherlands' biggest fitness concern throughout the World Cup, but the No.10 looks like he's back to 100% after bagging his first goal of the tournament at the weekend.

Angel Di Maria sat out the victory over Australia with a minor thigh injury, but Argentina's key playmaker is expected to return for the clash against the Netherlands.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

Friday, December 9

3pm - Croatia vs Brazil

7pm - Netherlands vs Argentina

Saturday, December 10

3pm - Morocco/Spain vs Portugal/Switzerland

7pm - England vs France

Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14

Semi-finals

Saturday, December 17

3rd place playoff

Sunday, December 18

Final