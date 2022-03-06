MotoGP Qatar live stream 2022: how to watch Grand Prix of Qatar online from anywhere

As the sun sets on Lusail, a new dawn arrives for MotoGP and Fabio Quartararo, reigning champion for the first time but facing almighty challenges on multiple fronts. Losail International Circuit has been a fruitful hunting ground for Yamaha, and you can read on as we explain how to watch all the Grand Prix of Qatar action online no matter where you are, with our MotoGP Qatar live stream guide.

The noises that emanated from Yamaha's pre-season testing weren't entirely positive, which means the pressure's on Quartararo right from the start. His old stablemate Maverick Viñales won the corresponding race a year ago, but is he settled, and are Aprilia ready to compete?

It's been nearly a decade since Marc Marquez last won here, but his return to fitness has created a buzz and a sense of anticipation for something truly spectacular. Francesco Bagnaia, meanwhile, was the hottest rider on the grid at the close of last season and took a podium here 12 months ago. Will he hit the ground running?

There are so many questions, and some of them are about to be answered. Whoever you're rooting for, follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Grand Prix of Qatar and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream MotoGP Qatar below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream MotoGP Qatar from anywhere

How to watch a MotoGP Qatar live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch MotoGP Qatar on BT Sport, with coverage of the race beginning at 2.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, ahead of a 3pm start. The network is showing every race of the season, and don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP Qatar on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to live stream MotoGP Qatar in the US

MotoGP Qatar is being shown on a delayed broadcast on CNBC. The race starts at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning, but is being televised at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the CNBC website. If you don't, over-the-top streaming service fuboTV carries CNBC (and NBC, which is also showing some of this season's races), along with more than 100 other channels, and better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. If delayed broadcasts don't cut it for you, you can instead sign up for MotoGP's own in-house streaming service, MotoGP VideoPass. A subscription costs €139.99 (roughly $160) for the full 2022 season, and the service works across laptops and iOS and Android phones and tablets, though smart TV compatibility is limited. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to get a MotoGP Qatar live stream in Australia

MotoGP fans Down Under have a late night ahead, with the Qatar GP set to begin at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you stay up late enough, you can watch the race on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, which is showing every race this season. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your MotoGP coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Qatar: live stream in New Zealand