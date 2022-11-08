Leicester vs Newport County live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup third round online

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping his team's improvement continues as Leicester look to avoid an upset against Newport County this evening in this third round Carabao Cup clash. After a poor start, the pressure is lifting around the King Power. Will this visit of the League Two team from Wales provide another chance for a flex or are we looking at the third round's first giant killing? Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester City vs Newport County live stream (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Leicester vs Newport live stream Date: Tuesday, November 8 Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT / 6.45am AEST / 8.45am NZST Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester Live streams: ESPN Plus (US) | DAZN (CA) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Currently 18th in the fourth tier, Newport's form has also picked up in recent weeks, with Graham Coughlan's side currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

County will also be buoyed by the fact that their last meeting with the Foxes provided a stunning upset. The Exiles registering a shock 2-1 win over Leicester in the third round of the 2018-19 FA Cup. Key to any success for the Welsh side will likely be summer strike signing Omar Bogle who leads the scoring for Newport this term with seven goals.

Which side will make the fourth round? Here's how to watch a Leicester vs Newport County live stream from anywhere to find out.

How to watch Leicester vs Newport live stream

(opens in new tab) Streaming service ESPN Plus is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Kick-off for Leicester vs Newport is at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Tuesday.

How to watch Leicester vs Newport from outside your country

Can I watch a Leicester vs Newport live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but you can't watch a Leicester vs Newport live stream in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports or ESPN+. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch. Kick off at the King Power is at 7.45pm GMT.

How to watch a Leicester vs Newport live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup (opens in new tab), plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $24.99 per month (opens in new tab) and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $199.99 and save $100. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now (opens in new tab). Leicester vs Newport gets underway at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Tuesday.

How to watch Leicester vs Newport in Australia

(opens in new tab) You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports (opens in new tab) to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 7-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution. Kick-off Down Under for Leicester vs Newport is at 6.45am AEST on Wednesday morning.

How to watch a Leicester vs Newport live stream in New Zealand