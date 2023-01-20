Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch the NFL playoff game online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream Kick-off: Saturday, January 21, 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 9.30pm GMT TV channel: NBC Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream: game preview

Securing the AFC's No.1 seed and the bye means the Chiefs played no part in last weekend's festival of mayhem, and they enter the playoffs as the outright favorites to win the Super Bowl. Despite pulling off the third biggest comeback in postseason history, the Jags remain the underdogs, and that will suit Doug Pederson just fine. Read on as we explain how to watch a Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream online from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.

If Jacksonville's season was to end right now, it would go down as an unqualified success. But the momentum they've built with six consecutive victories has captured everyone's attention, and the extraordinary manner of last weekend's win over the Chargers has made it hard not to get carried away.

After throwing four interceptions, Trevor Lawrence pulled off the unthinkable with four touchdown passes. Imagine what he could do with a stomach full of Waffle House's finest.

The Chiefs, however, are the Chiefs. With Patrick Mahomes starting, Andy Reid's men have never failed to reach the AFC Championship Game, and they've already beaten the Jags once this season. Mahomes racked up 331 yards and four touchdowns in a comfortable 27-17 victory back in November, although that was before the Jaguars found their rhythm. They're a different team now, especially on offense.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Chiefs vs Jaguars FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Chiefs vs Jaguars game kicks off at 8.30am AEDT on Sunday morning, and NFL fans in Australia who don't mind the early start can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Jaguars vs Chiefs from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Jaguars vs Chiefs from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Jaguars vs Chiefs game on NBC in the US, with kick-off set for 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on Saturday afternoon. If you already have the channel on cable, you'll also be able to live stream Jaguars vs Chiefs directly on the NBC website. How to watch Jaguars vs Chiefs without cable The cheapest option by far is to pick up NBC's standalone streaming service Peacock TV, which starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service. It also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the EPL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes NBC, Fox and CBS, which are all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL playoffs. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). A cheaper alternative is Sling TV. Its Blue plan offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, and normally costs $40 per month. But if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV, Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Jaguars vs Chiefs: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Jaguars vs Chiefs kicks off at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on Saturday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Jaguars vs Chiefs is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Jaguars vs Chiefs on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK