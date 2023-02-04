Italy vs France live stream: how to watch the Six Nations game online from anywhere

Watch an Italy vs France live stream

You can watch Italy vs France for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE Italy vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, February 5, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT TV channel: ITV1 (UK) | Virgin Media One (IRE) | CNBC / Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) | Virgin Media Player (IRE) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Italy vs France match preview

Reigning champions France face the team that's had to prop up the Six Nations standings for seven tournaments running, but things look a little different for Italy this time around. Under Kieran Crowley they've become one of the most entertaining and surprising teams around, and for the first time in the best part of a decade, higher ground is within reach.

It's a slight shame, then, that the Azzurri have to kick-off their campaign against the team that won a Grand Slam at the last time of asking. Italy are massive underdogs at the Stadio Olimpico, but that doesn't mean they won't be able to at least give a good account of themselves.

Ange Capuozzo has emerged as the team's leading light, playing a pivotal and eye-catching role in two of their biggest upsets of the past 12 months: that glorious victory over Wales in the final round of last year's championship, and their first ever win over Australia in November.

France will need to be wary of their opponents' newfound penchant for the spectacular. They aren't expected to be quite at full tilt due to the absences of Jonathan Danty and Cameron Woki, but Fabien Galthie still has arguably the most talented group in international rugby at his disposal, led by skipper and reigning player of the championship Antoine Dupont.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Italy vs France live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Italy vs France: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Italy vs France is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Italy vs France from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Italy vs France live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to watch Italy vs France: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Italy vs France is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Italy vs France using Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Italy vs France: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Italy vs France Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT first thing on Sunday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an Italy vs France Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch Italy vs France on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't mind the late night, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Italy vs France live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs France: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Italy vs France game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT in the small hours of Monday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch Italy vs France online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Italy vs France: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada