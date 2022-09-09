Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Monza is one of the fastest and most iconic circuits on the F1 calendar, but recent performances suggest that Ferrari might not be experiencing any hometown glory. Verstappen and Red Bull look set to make the most of the Temple of Speed's epic straights and, with better direction from the pit wall, it's possible Mercedes could challenge La Scuderia. Here's our full guide on how to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.

With 109 points between Verstappen and his closest rivals Leclerc and Perez, and 190 still on the table, the Dutchman has all but secured his second championship. This is F1, though, and anything is possible – things like barrelling from 14th to first place in fewer than 60 laps.

Before the break it looked unlikely that Lewis Hamilton would win a race, but last weekend the Brit came good... until a costly pit-wall decision scuppered his chances.

Mercedes played an absolute scorcher and had their first genuine shot of a win so far, but not pitting Lewis during Tsunoda's dubious safety car sent him tumbling out of the podium positions. Expletive-filled radio messages betrayed his anger and disappointment. Read on for how to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

2022 Italian Grand Prix schedule

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 2pm CEST / 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST / 12am NZST

Practice 2: 5pm CEST / 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST / 3am NZST

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 1pm CEST / 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm AEST / 11pm NZST

Qualifying: 4pm CEST / 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST / 2am NZST

SUNDAY

Italian GP: 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST

Watch an Italian Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

There are a number of ways to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free this weekend.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and Orf (opens in new tab) (this weekend's is Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are.

Just remember that if you're abroad at the time you'll need to use a VPN to get the Italian Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab), as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Italian Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV (opens in new tab) – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Alternatively, check out the current best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab). Coverage of the Italian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 12.30pm BST on Friday for Practice 1, then 3.45pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 11.45am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 2pm. On Sunday, the Italian Grand Prix coverage starts at 12.30pm, for lights out at 2pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, which means it's showing the Italian Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month, but right now you can save a tasty 50% on your first month (opens in new tab) – dropping the price to just $17.50. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) and take a look. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch an Italian Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Italian GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) (as described above), you can watch the Italian GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get an Italian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie F1 fans are in for a fairly late one, with lights-out at the Italian GP set for 11pm AEST. For true F1 obsessives, paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to get an F1 Italian GP live stream in New Zealand