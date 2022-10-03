Inter vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Champions League

Barcelona head to the iconic San Siro in Milan on Tuesday night to take on Inter on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The pair haven't met since this point in 2019, when Barca did the double over the Italian side. Who will come out on top this time? Read on to find out how to watch an Inter vs Barcelona live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Inter vs Barcelona live stream Date: Tuesday, October 4 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: San Siro, Milan Live stream: BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Sony LIV (IN) | Stan Sport (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

For all their off-pitch issues, Barcelona have only lost one game so far this season. They remain unbeaten in La Liga, level on points at the top with old rivals Real Madrid, with that one defeat coming in their previous Champions League tie in Munich last month, when Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané both scored within four minutes of each other for Bayern. Can they keep the pressure on the German side with a win here?

Inter have an identical record in the Champions League so far this season – a win and a loss – but Tuesday night's hosts find themselves down in ninth place in Serie A. The Nerazzurri lost 2-1 to Roma on Saturday, a game opposition boss Jose Mourinho had to watch from a bus in the car park due to a touchline ban, leaving them with four wins and four defeats from their opening eight games. Which Inter will turn up on Tuesday night?

This game has all the ingredients for a goal fest, so follow our guide to get an Inter vs Barcelona live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Inter vs Barcelona on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT early on Tuesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Inter vs Barcelona and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Inter vs Barcelona in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch Champions League football like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Inter vs Barcelona from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Inter vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Inter vs Barcelona. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST on BT Sport 4, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Inter vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Inter vs Barcelona on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Inter vs Barcelona on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Inter vs Barcelona on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST bright and early on Wednesday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Inter vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League online in India