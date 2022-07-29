Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

There's no doubt Charles Leclerc will have his fingers crossed as we head to the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. Since the start of the season, the Monegasque has been thwarted at almost every turn, and Max Verstappen has made it look easy. With Mercedes looking stronger every race and Red Bull in fine form, Ferrari will have to do something pretty special to keep their title hopes alive. Here's our full guide on how to watch a Hungarian Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.

In the week after the French GP, conspiracy theories have been absolutely everywhere. Did the Leclerc's throttle stick, or does he simply lack bottle? Was Russell's Virtual Safety Car overtake of Perez actually legal?

What's not unclear, however, is the fact that Max Verstappen is looking ever more likely to claim a second consecutive F1 championship – and those that pose the greatest challenge are too unreliable to change anything.

But, as always, a couple of DNFs for the Dutchman could change absolutely everything. Will there be an upset at the Hungaroring this weekend? Well, you'll have to wait and find out for yourself.

Here's how to watch a Hungarian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

Friday

Practice 1: 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 5am PDT / 8am ET / 10pm AEST / 1am NZST

Practice 2: 4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 8am PDT / 11am ET / 1am AEST / 3am NZST

Saturday

Practice 3: 12pm BST / 1pm CEST / 4am PDT / 7am ET / 9pm AEST / 11pm NZST

Qualifying: 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 7am PDT / 1am ET / 12am AEST / 2am NZST

Sunday

Hungarian GP: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 6am PDT / 9am ET / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST

Watch a Hungarian Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

There are a number of ways to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free this weekend.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and Orf (opens in new tab) (this weekend's is Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are.

Just remember that if you're abroad at the time you'll need to use a VPN to get the Hungarian Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab), as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Hungarian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS devices. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Head to the ExpressVPN website to sign up risk free (opens in new tab)

Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV (opens in new tab) – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Alternatively, check out the current best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab). Coverage of the Hungarian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm BST on Friday for Practice 1, then 4pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 12am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 3pm. On Sunday, the France Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, for lights out at 2pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, and it's showing the Hungarian Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month, but right now you can save a tasty 50% on your first month – dropping the price to just $17.50 (opens in new tab). Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) and take a look. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a Hungarian Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Hungarian GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) (as described above), you can watch the Hungarian GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Hungarian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie F1 fans are in for a fairly late one, with lights out at the Hungarian GP at 11pm. For true F1 obsessives, paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Hungary Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

