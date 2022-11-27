How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 online from anywhere – Horses in Heaven

Yellowstone season 5 John Dutton might be curbing his bad behaviour as the new Governor of Montana, but his kids sure as hell didn’t get the memo. Last week’s episode concluded with a Wild West-style bust-up which looks to have major consequences for some of our central characters. You can find out more with our guide below, which breaks down how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 online from anywhere in the world – Horses in Heaven.

*Warning – season 5 spoilers ahead*

Vigilantism, corruption, murder: they’re as familiar to the Duttons as roping cattle and going to the rodeo. But episode 4, ‘Horses in Heaven’, could see them actually face the consequences of their actions given there’s a new sheriff (played by Rob Kirkland) in town.

After bottling a flirty patron and instigating a bar-room brawl, Beth (Kelly Reilley) now faces jailtime. Cosmic karma, perhaps, for landing animal rights activist Summer (Piper Perabo) in the slammer last season? Either way, she’ll be leveraging the dirt she has on brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) to get his help preventing any charges from being filed.

Meanwhile, National Park wardens confront John about the protected wolves that vanished on his property – an allegation whose truth could seriously trash his political credibility – and Market Equities’ heavy hitter Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) patiently courts Jamie, waiting for him to spill secrets she hopes will “assassinate your father’s reputation".

Prepare for more heated rivalries and unexpected twists in cowboy country, as we explain below how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 online.

How to Watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 will be on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Monday, November 28 at 12am GMT – less than 24 hours after its US debut. Subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Plus, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema in combination with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 from outside your country

Out of the country when Yellowstone season 5 is released? If so you'll be unable to catch the all-new episodes of the Western drama series thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 online no matter where in the world you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Buckle up for more Dutton drama, with Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 airing on the Paramount Network Sunday, November 27 at 8pm ET / PT. However, because season 5 boasts a higher than usual 14 episodes, a mid-season break is planned after the episode 7 airs on December 18, with the show then expected to return by summer 2023. While cable viewers can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 live on the Paramount Network, if you want to watch episodes on-demand, they’re available the day after broadcast to anyone with a valid cable login, via the Paramount Network app (opens in new tab). To watch Yellowstone season 5 in the US without cable, you'll need a cord cutting service such as Sling (opens in new tab), Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab) or YouTube TV to get the Paramount Network. Currently the cheapest option is through Philo which costs $25 per month (opens in new tab). Sling comes in at $46 per month with the first month half-price. Here's how to catch up on Yellowstone seasons 1-4 (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? You can take your cable cutting subscription services with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In the Great White North, Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 will air on Paramount Plus Canada (opens in new tab) on Sunday, November 27 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when the trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 unless you decide to cancel. And if you’re looking to binge the first 4 seasons of Yellowstone, you can find those on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), available to stream for CND$9.99 a month. Even better? You can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) before paying a thing. Canadians travelling abroad right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

