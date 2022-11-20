How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 online from anywhere – Tall Drink of Water

The Yellowstone season 5 opener trampled previous record-breaking ratings as fans tuned in to see the Duttons – now wielding serious political power – parry an onslaught of lawsuits, controversies, and vicious personal attacks. Is this the beginning of the end for John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his brood? Find out as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3, 'Tall Drink of Water', online.

*Warning – episode 1 & 2 spoilers below*

The new season began with a time jump that saw John victorious in his bid to become Governor of Montana. Monica (Kelsey Asbille) had reached the full-term of pregnancy before getting into a devastating road traffic accident, while we found that Carter (Finn Little) had developed into a weedy teen, although still belittled by brusque father figure Rip (Cole Hauser).

And we got The Wonder Years of the Duttons too, with Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein featuring in flashbacks of the courtship of Beth Dutton and a crazy-in-love Rip Wheeler.

Expect episode 3 to let the dogs off the leash after John exerts his political muscle. Sensing Jamie’s lack of backbone, Market Equities is sending corporate shark Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) to exploit him following John’s withdrawal of their company funding. Meanwhile, tough-talking lawyer Angela Blue Thunder (Q'orianka Kilcher) is looks about to school Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) on how to play dirty.

The gloves are off as the Duttons prepare for their biggest fight. So, read on below for our guide detailing how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 online from anywhere now.

How to Watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 will be on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Monday, November 21 at 12am GMT – less than 24 hours after its US debut. Subscription costs £6.99 a month ,or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Plus, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema in combination with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 from outside your country

Out of the country when Yellowstone season 5 is released? If so you'll be unable to catch the all-new episodes of the Western drama series thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 online no matter where in the world you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone season 5 from abroad

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Saddle up for Yellowstone season 5 episode 3, which will air on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 20 at 8pm ET / PT. New episodes will be aired one a week. However, because season 5 boasts a higher than usual 14 episodes, a mid-season break is planned after the episode 7 airs on December 18, with the show then expected to return by summer 2023. While cable viewers can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 live on the Paramount Network, if you want to watch episodes on-demand, they’re available the day after broadcast to anyone with a valid cable login, via the Paramount Network app (opens in new tab). To watch Yellowstone season 5 in the US without cable, you'll need a cord cutting service such as Sling (opens in new tab), Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab) or YouTube TV to get the Paramount Network. Currently the cheapest option is through Philo which costs $25 per month (opens in new tab). Sling comes in at $46 per month with the first month half-price. Here's how to catch up on Yellowstone seasons 1-4 (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? You can take your cable cutting subscription services with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In the Great White North, Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 will air on Paramount Plus Canada (opens in new tab) on Sunday, November 20 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when the trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 unless you decide to cancel. And if you’re looking to binge the first 4 seasons of Yellowstone, you can find those on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), available to stream for CND$9.99 a month. Even better? You can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) before paying a thing. Canadians travelling abroad right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 in Australia